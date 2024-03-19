South Beach Miami is 2nd Most Popular Beach Destination according to Visited App

TORONTO, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Find the perfect beach destination with Visited App's Top 25 Most Visited beaches , published by Arriving In High Heels, the company behind Visited App. The most popular beaches list is based on over 2 million international travelers that love to frequent beaches. With the travel app, users can create their personalized travel map, print personalized travel posters, check off famous places on travel lists, discover new destinations and get personalized travel stats.



Most popular beach destinations include:

Cancun, Mexico South Beach Miami, United States Majora, Spain Cannes, France Amalfi Coast, Italy Tenerife, Spain Punta Cana, Mexico



South Beach Miami is the 2nd most popular destination in the world and the only American beach that made it to the top 25 list among international travellers. Mexico and Spain both tied for most destinations found in top 25 lists, both destinations are popular for their sunny beaches, developed tourism and ease access.

Popular beaches are only one of 150+ travel lists available for users to mark off popular places. Users can see what percentage of top 10, and of total list they have visited, they can also get their own personalized percentage visited based on their only bucket list. Other travel lists which are popular include:

To see more top travel lists with the most popular destinations worldwide, users can download Visited on iOS or Android.

About Visited Travel App

Visited is a travel app that allows users to keep track of all the places and countries/regions and cities that they have been to or wish to visit in the future. Their travels can be visualized on a map, printed on a poster or displayed as a travel stats. Users can also get inspired by uncovering new locations and adding them to their bucket lists. For those planning their next trip, the app will rank countries based on travel places they wish to visit there. The app is available on iOS and Android and is free to download.

About Arriving In High Heels Corporation

Arriving In High Heels Corporation is a mobile app company with apps including Pay Off Debt, X-Walk and Visited, their most popular app.

Contact:

Anna Kayfitz

anna@arrivinginhighheels.com