Coastal Cloud Unveils New Financial Services Practice Under Leadership of Industry Veteran Jonathon “JP” Owens

Palm Coast, Florida, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Cloud, the top-ranked Salesforce consulting partner, has announced a new financial services practice, appointing industry veteran Jonathon “JP” Owens to run the new group.

Coastal Cloud’s financial services practice offers multi-cloud solutions for all the sector’s sub-verticals, including banking, wealth and asset management, capital markets, and insurance.

JP Owens, Coastal Cloud’s new Managing Director of Financial Services, has more than a decade of experience working with financial services institutions, helping to identify new ways to drive transformation, growth, and business impact. His successful track record of modernizing companies draws on his industry knowledge, his technology acumen, and his data expertise.



“Financial services organizations are undergoing massive digital transformation right now, powered by the entire Salesforce ecosystem, and especially Data Cloud and AI. That’s why it makes perfect sense for Coastal Cloud to double down on the financial services industry as a cornerstone of our next phase of growth,” says Eric Berridge, CEO of Coastal Cloud. “I’m thrilled to welcome JP Owens to the Coastal Cloud team— he is a leader that has a stellar reputation both within Salesforce and with customers. His focus on business impact, data, and long-term partnership makes him a terrific addition to our organization.”

JP is a member of the Salesforce Financial Services Partner Advisory Board, working to provide feedback and guidance to the world’s leading CRM ecosystem. Additionally, JP has been a Salesforce Marketing Champion since 2020, and is the host of the Transcending CRM Podcast, where he explores how the Salesforce ecosystem drives dynamic growth for both businesses and individuals.

JP’s most recent role was as Managing Director of Silverline’s Banking and Lending Practice, where he worked with financial services institutions that oversee between $1-$125 billion in assets. Previously, JP served as the Director of Digital Product Experience at First Financial Bank, where he led multiple functional teams across digital transformation, marketing, and strategy.

“As someone who has spent the past decade at the intersection of digital transformation and financial services, I’m so pleased to be bringing my experience to Coastal Cloud, a firm that clients absolutely love, and the most acclaimed consultancy in the Salesforce ecosystem,” says JP Owens, Coastal Cloud’s Managing Director of Financial Services. “For years now, I’ve admired Coastal Cloud and what Tim, Sara, Eric, and our hundreds of colleagues have built. I can’t wait to contribute to the culture of customer success, and drive innovation to deliver business impact for our clients.”

JP will be at Salesforce World Tour NYC, where he will speak about how organizations can use the Salesforce platform to improve collections strategy, enhance liquidity and manage credit risk. Meet JP, and key members of the Coastal Cloud team onsite, Thursday April 25, 2024. For more information, visit coastalcloud.us/salesforce-wtny/

About Coastal Cloud

With a North American-only team focused on work that matters, more than 6,800 successful projects across 1,400+ clients, and a company DNA that is 100% committed to customer success, Coastal Cloud is an award-winning Salesforce consulting partner, offering the expertise of a global consultancy in a nimble package that clients love working with. The firm offers multi-cloud solutions to a wide variety of industries, including healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, high-tech, non-profit, public sector, financial services, and more.

Coastal Cloud is the most acclaimed consultancy in the Salesforce ecosystem. The company has a 5/5 Customer Satisfaction Score on Salesforce AppExchange; is the #1 user-rated Salesforce Consulting Firm on G2 Crowd; and has been ranked as a leader by global analyst firm ISG the past two years.

