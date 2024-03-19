Notice of Annual General Meeting in Agillic A/S

Announcement no. 2 - 2024

Copenhagen, March 19, 2024

Notice is hereby given to shareholders in Agillic A/S of the Annual General Meeting scheduled for April 3, 2024 at 10:00 (CET).

The Annual General Meeting is held at the company’s address at Masnedøgade 22, 2, DK-2100 Copenhagen.

Enclosed please find the notice and agenda for the Annual General Meeting.

For further information please contact:

Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S

+45 30 78 42 00

emre.gursoy@agillic.com

Claus Boysen, CFO, Agillic A/S

+45 28 49 18 46

claus.boysen@agillic.com

Certified Adviser

John Norden, Norden CEF A/S

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with teams in Germany, Norway, and Romania. For further information, please visit www.agillic.com

Agillic A/S

Masnedøgade 22, 2

2100 Copenhagen

https://agillic.com/

Attachments

Indkaldelse til ordinær generalforsamling 2024 / Notice to Annual General Meeting 2024

Appendix 1 – Bestyrelseskandidater / Board candidates

Blanket til bestilling af adgangskort / Form for ordering of admission card

Fuldmagts- og brevstemmeblanket / proxy and postal vote form

