Notice of Annual General Meeting in Agillic A/S

Announcement no. 2 - 2024
Copenhagen, March 19, 2024
Notice is hereby given to shareholders in Agillic A/S of the Annual General Meeting scheduled for April 3, 2024 at 10:00 (CET).
The Annual General Meeting is held at the company’s address at Masnedøgade 22, 2, DK-2100 Copenhagen.
Enclosed please find the notice and agenda for the Annual General Meeting.
For further information please contact:
Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S
+45 30 78 42 00
emre.gursoy@agillic.com
Claus Boysen, CFO, Agillic A/S
+45 28 49 18 46
claus.boysen@agillic.com
Certified Adviser
John Norden, Norden CEF A/S
About Agillic A/S
Agillic is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with teams in Germany, Norway, and Romania. For further information, please visit www.agillic.com
Agillic A/S
Masnedøgade 22, 2
2100 Copenhagen
https://agillic.com/
