Vedder Price Represents Special Committee of Independent Directors of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation in Merger with BlackRock TCP Capital Corp.

Chicago, IL, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vedder Price is pleased to announce that it represented the Special Committee of Independent Directors of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (“BCIC”) (NASDAQ: BKCC) in the previously announced merger of BCIC with BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., which closed on Monday, March 18, 2024.

In connection with the merger, the combined company will continue to trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: TCPC). The combined company will also continue to be externally managed by its advisor, an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc.

“We are pleased to have guided the Special Committee through all aspects of the merger process,” said Vedder Price Shareholder Deborah Bielicke Eades.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp.’s announcement of the completed merger can be found here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240318681443/en/BlackRock-TCP-Capital-Corp.-Announces-Completion-of-Merger-With-BlackRock-Capital-Investment-Corporation.

The Vedder Price team that represented the Special Committee of Independent Directors of BCIC was led by Investment Services Group Shareholders Deborah Bielicke Eades and Bruce A. Rosenblum. Additional team members include Jennifer King, Nathaniel Segal, and Litigation Chair Thomas P. Cimino, Jr.

