Tank Insulation Market is anticipated to reach US$ 10.2 billion by 2034, Witnessing a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The demand for tank insulation solutions is growing at an impressive rate as industries prioritize energy efficiency and sustainability. The tank insulation market is expected to reach US$ 6.2 billion in 2024 and is expected to escalate to US$ 10.2 billion by 2034. The market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.1% through 2034. The oil & gas, chemical processing, and food & beverage sectors are among the industries that are increasingly using tank insulation solutions to minimize operational costs and curtail heat loss or gain, thereby enhancing their energy efficiency.



The increasing demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), maintaining cryogenic temperatures has become essential, further driving insulated tanks globally. The growth of infrastructure development projects and industrialization, particularly in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa, is driving the demand for insulated tanks across various industries, including oil & gas, petrochemicals, and chemical processing. With stringent environmental regulations and increasing awareness about reducing greenhouse gas emissions, businesses are investing in tank insulation solutions.

Technological advancements in insulation materials also facilitate the development of high-performance solutions that offer superior thermal efficiency, durability, and corrosion resistance, catering to the market's evolving needs.

Despite the growth prospects, challenges such as significant initial investments, complexity in installation, and the need for more awareness about the benefits of tank insulation persist. Regulatory compliance and maintenance requirements also pose hurdles for businesses.

Industries are increasingly recognizing the advantages of insulated tanks in maintaining optimal storage conditions, minimizing environmental impact, and complying with regulations. Notably, the United Kingdom, the United States, China, South Korea, and Japan are driving the global expansion of the tank insulation market.

“Investing in research and development can improve product performance, sustainability, and access to new markets. Collaborating with regulatory bodies can streamline compliance processes,” comments Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The demand for polyurethane is expected to rise at a 5.0% CAGR through 2034.

The cold insulation segment is expected to grow at a 4.9% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

The tank insulation market in South Korea has the potential to increase at a 7.4% CAGR through 2034.

The tank insulation in Japan is projected to inflate at a CAGR of 6.2% through 2034.

The tank insulation market in the United Kingdom is predicted to rise at a 5.5% CAGR through 2034.

The tank insulation in China is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 5.3% through 2034.

The tank insulation in the United States is estimated to rise at a 5.2% CAGR through 2034.





Competitive Landscape

Tank insulation companies are expanding their global presence through initiatives like product innovation, strategic partnerships, and geographic expansion. They invest heavily in R&D to introduce advanced insulation materials and cater to the evolving needs of industries like oil & gas, chemical processing, and food & beverage. Strategic collaborations with key stakeholders in the supply chain enable companies to penetrate new markets and strengthen their position.

Geographic expansion involves establishing manufacturing facilities, distribution centers, and sales offices in regions with high demand, allowing them to serve local customers better and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Key Companies in the Market

BASF SE

Johns Manville

Omkar Puf Insulation Pvt. Ltd.

Isolatie Combinatie Beverwijk B.V.

Rockwool International A/S

Cabot Corporation

Owens Corning

Saint-Gobain

Kingspan Group

Armacell International S.A.

Knauf Insulation

Covestro AG

Recent Developments

PASSER Marine received approval for its innovative LNG fuel tank insulation system.

Saint-Gobain acquired Kaimann GmbH International, a major producer of elastomeric insulation materials in Europe.

Armacell International acquired De Xu, an elastomeric insulation foam manufacturer based in China.





Market Segmentation

By Material Type:

Polyurethane

Fiberglass

Rockwool

Elastomeric Foam

Expanded Polystyrene

Others

By Temperature:

Cold Insulation

Hot Insulation

By End Use:

Chemical

Oil and Gas

Food and Beverages

Energy and Power

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Europe





