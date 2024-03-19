First in a Debut Series of Dark Action and Adventure Creates A Fantasy Story For The Ages

Charleston, SC, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For epic fantasy, and adventure fans comes a unique new series with themes of self-reliance, overcoming impossible odds, and working hard to achieve your dreams set against a brutal landscape.

The kingdoms of Alsteria and Linia are locked in a fierce battle. The once tranquil and resplendent Kingdom of Alsteria has been ravaged by the indefinable darkness of those from the all-menacing Kingdom of Linia. In a desperate attempt to save his crown and his people, Prince Christian of Alsteria turns to his last hope: Okhal.

Born and bred in the trenches of suffering, Okhal despises the world around him. He views his existence without equal; nothing and no one is stronger or faster. Walking without the understanding of fear, he is the living personification of arrogance.

Christian believes Okhal to be a beacon of hope amid the desperation and struggle his kingdom faces. But Okhal knows he’ll never follow customs and authority; he’s an outsider and savage who will not follow the customs of even God.

Take heed Alsteria. Your savior, not Linia, might very well be the thing that brings your kingdom to heel.

The Okhal Chapters: Knights of Alsteria is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

For more information about the author, please visit any of his social media platforms.

Facebook: The Okhal Chapters

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/okhalchapters/

About the Author:

Shawn Blake hails from St. Thomas. As the youngest of five brothers raised by a single mother and grandmother, Shawn and his family endured struggles like food and clothing insecurity. Until his mid-thirties, Shawn felt he lived without direction and purpose—but never stopped believing in himself. Now 43, Shawn is married to a loving and supporting wife, has wonderful kids, and owns multiple properties. And as far as writing goes, he’s not striving to be the perfect writer… just a great storyteller dazzling his readers with inventive and evocative stories.

