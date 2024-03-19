Digital Classroom Markets 2024: Hardware, Content, Software - Global Forecasts to 2032

Dublin, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Classroom Market Report by Product Type (Digital Classroom Hardware, Digital Classroom Content, Digital Classroom Software), Application (K-12, Higher Education), and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital classroom market size reached US$ 139.1 billion in 2023. The market is projected to reach US$ 344.0 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% during 2023-2032

The increasing number of schools, rising sales of smart devices, and the growing number of educational apps represent some of the key factors driving the market.







A digital classroom is a learning environment wherein teachers and students use technology to enhance the teaching and learning experience. It relies on multimedia resources, such as videos, podcasts, interactive simulations, and e-books that are used to support learning. It allows teachers to create and manage online courses, assignments, quizzes, and grade books. It offers tools for students to collaborate on group projects, share notes, and communicate with their peers and teachers.

It also provides a more interactive and engaging learning experience, which helps students to stay motivated and focused. It requires fewer resources like textbooks, paper, and stationery as compared to traditional classrooms. Nowadays, digital classrooms are offering accessibility tools for students with special needs, such as screen readers, magnification tools, and closed captioning.



Digital Classroom Market Trends



The increasing number of schools and rising applicants is catalyzing the demand for digital classrooms in schools around the world. This, coupled with rapid digitization, increasing sales of smart devices like smartphones, tablets, and laptops, and the high speed internet connectivity, represents one of the major factors strengthening the market growth across the globe.

Furthermore, the growing number of educational apps that provide students with interactive online lectures and study materials is influencing the market positively. Moreover, governing agencies of numerous countries are undertaking initiatives to open new schools and promote awareness about the importance of education. They are investing in introducing projectors and interactive whiteboards for classrooms to enhance the experience of children. In addition, key players are introducing smart desks for digital classrooms that are incorporated with advanced technologies, including biometrics sensors, touchscreen, and the internet of things (IoT) solutions. They are used in laboratories, libraries, and classrooms to offer a convenient environment to students.

This, along with the rising adoption of smart classes in digital classrooms with computer screens and projectors to ease learning in schools, is favoring the growth of the market. Apart from this, the integration of virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), data analytics, and cloud computing in digital classrooms that helps teachers to automate administrative tasks and offer personalized learning is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

What was the size of the global digital classroom market in 2023?

What is the expected growth rate of the global digital classroom market during 2024-2032?

What are the key factors driving the global digital classroom market?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global digital classroom market?

What is the breakup of the global digital classroom market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the global digital classroom market based on the application?

What are the key regions in the global digital classroom market?

Who are the key companies/players in the global digital classroom market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 149 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $139.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $344 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.6% Regions Covered Global



Competitive Landscape

Dell Inc.

Jenzabar Inc.

Blackboard Inc.

Discovery Education Inc.

Pearson Education Inc.

Promethean Limited

Oracle Corporation

Educomp Solutions Ltd.

Ellucian Company L.P.

Echo360 Inc.

D2L Corporation

Unit4

APG & Co

SMART Technologies ULC

Dreambox Learning Inc.

McGraw Hill

Key Market Segmentation:



Product Type Insights:

Digital Classroom Hardware

Digital Classroom Content

Digital Classroom Software

Application Insights:

K-12

Higher Education

Regional Insights:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3loa71

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment