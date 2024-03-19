Global Agricultural Robot Market Research Report 2024: Market Size, Key Segments And Trends As Per The Business Research Company's Agricultural Robot Global Market Report 2024

LONDON, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for agricultural robot has seen significant growth in recent years, as indicated by the latest report titled " Agricultural Robot Global Market Report 2024" from The Business Research Company.



Overview of Agricultural Robot

The agricultural robot market has surged from $14.26 billion in 2023 to $17.5 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.7%. This growth is driven by factors like labor shortages, precision agriculture adoption, increased food demands, government support, and farm mechanization.

Forecasting a continued upward trend, the market is projected to reach $39.28 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 22.4%. This growth will be fueled by advanced AI integration, crop-specific customization, climate adaptation, autonomous fleets, and software integration. Key trends include remote sensing advancements, sensor innovations, data-driven farming, and robotic crop monitoring.

Request A Free Sample Of The Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13364&type=smp

Advancements in Precision Farming and Autonomous Agricultural Robots

The agricultural robot market is set to expand due to the increasing adoption of precision farming. Precision farming involves observing, measuring, and responding to temporal and spatial variability to enhance agricultural production sustainability. Agricultural robots play a crucial role in precision farming by enhancing efficiency, cutting labor costs, and facilitating consistent and precise farming practices.

Leading companies in the agricultural robot market are prioritizing technological advancements, particularly in electric and autonomous robots. These robots offer precise weeding and implement guidance without constant human oversight or the need for continuous electrical connection.

Learn More In-Depth On The Agricultural Robot Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agricultural-robot-global-market-report

Major Players

Key players in the agricultural robot market include Deere & Company, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., AGCO Corporation, Trimble Inc., RheinEnergie AG, Carbon Robotics, BouMatic Robots BV, Nova-Tech Engineering, Autonomous Solutions Inc., Clearpath Inc., CNH Industrial N.V., AeroFarms, PrecisionHawk, AgEagle Aerial Systems, Monarch Tractor, Tevel Aerobotics Technologies, Harvest Automation Inc., Agrointelli, Kind Technologies, Abundant Robotics, Demaitere B.V., Naio Technologies, Auroras s.r.l., Blue River Technology Inc., Agribotix LLC, Aigen Inc., PeK Automotive d.o.o, 3D.aero GmbH, FarmDroid, Deepfield Robotics

Regional Insights

In 2023, North America led the agricultural robot market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow the fastest. The report covers Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Summary of Agricultural Robot Market Segmentation

The agricultural robot market in this report is segmented into:

Offering: Hardware, Software, Service

Hardware, Software, Service Farming Environment: Indoor, Outdoor

Indoor, Outdoor Application: Harvest Management, Field Farming, Dairy/Livestock Management, Irrigation Management, Pruning Management, Weather Tracking/Monitoring, Inventory Management, Other Applications





Agricultural Robot Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the agricultural robot market size, agricultural robot market segments, agricultural robot market trends, agricultural robot market drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 7,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Explore Similar Market Intelligence Reports from The Business Research Company:

Agricultural Biologics Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agricultural-biologics-global-market-report

Agricultural Films Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agricultural-films-global-market-report

Agricultural Fumigants Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agricultural-fumigants-global-market-report

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.



