Global 3D Printing In Healthcare Market Growth Analysis Report 2024: Market Size, Key Segments And Trends As Per The Business Research Company's 3D Printing In Healthcare Global Market Report 2024

LONDON, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for 3d printing in healthcare has seen significant growth in recent years, as indicated by the latest report titled "3D Printing In Healthcare Global Market Report 2024" from The Business Research Company.



Overview of 3D Printing in Healthcare

The 3D printing in healthcare market has rapidly expanded, going from $1.73 billion in 2023 to $2.08 billion in 2024, with a 19.8% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This growth is fueled by advancements in medical imaging, customization for patient care, regulatory approvals, and increasing healthcare expenditure. The 3D printing in healthcare market is projected to continue its rapid growth, reaching $4.24 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 19.5%.

3D printing in healthcare involves creating three-dimensional objects layer by layer based on digital designs tailored for the healthcare sector. It's utilized to develop patient-specific medical devices, anatomical models, and surgical tools.

Government Funding and Technological Advancements in 3D Printing Healthcare

Increased government funding for 3D printing is expected to drive 3D printing in healthcare market growth. Government initiatives are aimed at addressing issues and promoting citizen well-being. Funding in 3D printing revolutionizes design processes and improves patient therapy.

Leading companies in the 3D printing healthcare sector are intensifying efforts to develop advanced products. Dental 3D printers are utilizing digital light processing (DLP) technology for superior strength and aesthetics.

Regional Insights

In 2023, North America dominated the 3D printing in healthcare market, while Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The regions analyzed in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Key Industry Players

Major companies operating in the 3d printing in healthcare market are General Electric Company, Hewlett-Packard Company, Stratasys Ltd., EOS GmbH - Electro Optical Systems, 3D Systems Corporation, Proto Labs Inc., Formlabs Inc., Materialise NV, Ultimaker BV, SLM Solutions Group AG, Arcam AB, The ExOne Company, EnvisionTEC GmbH, Concept Laser GmbH, MedPrin Regenerative Medical Technologies Co. Ltd., Medical Molding Inc., Nanoscribe GmbH & Co. KG, Oxford Performance Materials Inc., Aspect Biosystems Ltd., FlashForge Corporation, Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., Mcor Technologies Ltd., Anatomics Pty. Ltd., Organovo Holdings Inc., 3D Bioprinting Solutions, Allevi Inc.

Summary of 3D Printing in Healthcare Market Segmentation

This report segments the 3D printing in healthcare market into four key categories:

Component: It includes systems, materials, and services.

It includes systems, materials, and services. Technology: Various technologies utilized are Laser Beam Melting (LBM), Electron Beam Melting (EBM), Photo Polymerization, Droplet Deposition, Laminated Object Manufacturing, Wax Deposition Modeling, and Bio Printing.

Various technologies utilized are Laser Beam Melting (LBM), Electron Beam Melting (EBM), Photo Polymerization, Droplet Deposition, Laminated Object Manufacturing, Wax Deposition Modeling, and Bio Printing. Application: The applications range from personalized medical equipment to models for surgical planning and education, prosthetics and implants, biomaterials, printing personalized medicine, and other miscellaneous applications.

The applications range from personalized medical equipment to models for surgical planning and education, prosthetics and implants, biomaterials, printing personalized medicine, and other miscellaneous applications. End User: End users encompass medical and surgical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and academic institutions.

3D Printing In Healthcare Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the 3d printing in healthcare market size, 3d printing in healthcare market segments, trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 7,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

