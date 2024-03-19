Application Integration Market Set To Reach $41.84 Billion In 2028: Report Unveils Insights And Forecasts As Per The Business Research Company's Application Integration Global Market Report 2024

LONDON, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global application integration market is poised for substantial growth, as revealed by the latest report from The Business Research Company. Titled "Application Integration Global Market Report 2024," the report projects a significant increase in application integration market size from $15.96 billion in 2023 to $19.43 billion in 2024, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.7%.



Exponential Growth Trajectory: Factors and Forecasts

The application integration market report outlines several key drivers contributing to this growth trajectory. Factors such as increased awareness and early diagnosis, collaboration between stakeholders, prevalence of autoimmune disorders, government support for rare diseases, and advancements in patient education have been instrumental in propelling the market forward.

Looking ahead, the forecast period from 2024 to 2028 anticipates even more robust growth, with the application integration market expected to reach $41.84 billion by 2028, reflecting a CAGR of 21.1%. Continued research in immunology, personalized medicine approaches, global health initiatives, expansion of rare disease treatment programs, and patient advocacy are identified as key drivers for this projected growth.

Learn More In-Depth On The Application Integration Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/application-integration-global-market-report

Emerging Trends and Implications

The application integration market report also highlights emerging trends expected to shape the market landscape in the forecast period. Advancements in targeted therapies, personalized medicine approaches, research on novel drug classes, emphasis on early diagnosis and intervention, and collaborative research and clinical trials are among the major trends identified.

Furthermore, the escalating threat landscape for cyber threats is expected to be a significant driver for application integration market growth. Application integration plays a crucial role in facilitating effective data exchange and information flow between security tools, systems, and applications, thereby enhancing cybersecurity measures.

Major Players and Innovations

Key companies driving innovation in the application integration market include Microsoft Corporation, Dell Inc., International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Salesforce Inc., and more. These companies are leveraging technologies such as middleware solutions, application programming interface management, and integration platform as a service (iPaaS) to enhance their offerings.

Noteworthy innovations include the introduction of the Qristal software suite by Quantum Brilliance, aimed at exploring the utility of quantum computing in practical applications. Additionally, the acquisition of Qualtrics by Silver Lake is poised to transform business processes and strengthen the corporate cloud platform, paving the way for category-defining innovation.

Regional Insights and Market Segmentation

North America emerged as the largest region in the application integration market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period.

The application integration market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Integration Type: Point-To-Point Integration, Enterprise Application Integration, Enterprise Service Bus, Integration Platform As A Service, Hybrid Integration

2) By Integration Technologies: Middleware Solutions, Application Programming Interface Management, Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS)

3) By Offering: Platforms, Services

4) By Application: Consumer Relationship Management, Enterprise Resource Planning, Human Resource Management System, Supply Chain Management, Business Intelligence, Electronic Health Record Management, Other Applications

5) By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, Retail And E-Commerce, Manufacturing, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Energy And Utilities, Automotive, Transportation And Logistics, Government And Public Sector, Other Verticals

Get A Free Sample Of The Global Application Integration Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13369&type=smp

Stakeholders across various sectors stand to gain from the growth and evolution of the application integration market. Enhanced collaboration between healthcare stakeholders can lead to improved patient outcomes and streamlined processes. Businesses leveraging application integration technologies can bolster their cybersecurity measures, ensuring data integrity and confidentiality. Furthermore, innovations in personalized medicine and quantum computing hold the promise of transformative breakthroughs, benefiting both industry players and end-users alike.

Application Integration Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the application integration market size, application integration market segments, application integration market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 7,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Check Out Similar Market Intelligence Reports By The Business Research Company:

Data Integration Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/data-integration-global-market-report

Integration Platform As A Service Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/integration-platform-as-a-service-global-market-report

Healthcare IT Integration Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-it-integration-global-market-report

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.



