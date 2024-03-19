Local company invests in Red Deer youth at the Glendale Skatepark

RED DEER, Alberta, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Glendale Skatepark, located next door to Northside Community Centre YMCA, is a magnet for young people in the area, many of whom need guidance and support from role models who understand them. To meet this need, the YMCA’s Skatepark Mentorship program began in 2021 and has since been supported to grow and thrive thanks to generous annual donations from local Red Deer company, Border Paving Ltd.



A part of the community since 1955, Border Paving Ltd. has a deep-seeded culture of corporate philanthropy and community involvement. Their support of the Northside Community Centre YMCA and the Skatepark Mentorship program has ignited the potential in youth who may have had nowhere else to go after school. This year, Border Paving Ltd. has maintained its astounding $100,000 donation to skatepark programming, and they have also committed another $50,000 to allow the YMCA to provide opportunities for youth to belong and shine all year long through programs at its well-attended Youth Centre.

“We have benefited hugely from the Red Deer community. I don’t have any trouble remembering when there were 22 of us and we operated out of a skid shack and scrambled for everything we got,” says Vic Walls, who owns Border Paving Ltd. along with his wife, Wendy, and their children. “Now we have a reasonable level of comfort, so it’s about giving back to the community.”

Youth who visit the skatepark can get guidance from YMCA staff, experienced skaters and BMX bikers who want to help make sure the skatepark remains a safe and inclusive space for young people of all skill levels and backgrounds to enjoy. Beginning in May, mentors are at the park every day after school and on weekends, offering encouragement, teaching skills and providing water and snacks to anyone who wants them.

“I believe that a place like the YMCA is a second home for a lot of kids that need it,” says Vic. “They’ve got a place to go if they have a Y.” For youth in the north side of Red Deer, the skatepark and the Northside Community Centre YMCA have become that second home. Offering additional free activities at its Youth Centre and free hot meals on Fridays, the Y has become a much-needed hub for youth.

The program will start up again at Northside Community Centre YMCA in May. For more information, visit https://ymcanab.ca/NCC.



About YMCA of Northern Alberta



YMCA of Northern Alberta is a registered charity dedicated to igniting the potential in people since 1907. From providing quality child care and supporting people in their health and wellness to delivering important community outreach programs, the YMCA works to strengthen communities in the Red Deer, Wood Buffalo, Grande Prairie and Edmonton regions. For more information, visit ymcanab.ca.