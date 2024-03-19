Octopus Apollo VCT plc

Close of Offer to New Applications

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces that further to the Company’s offer for subscription to raise up to £35 million, with an over-allotment facility of up to £15 million, in the 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 tax years (the ‘Offer’) as set out in a Prospectus dated 16 November 2023, the Board of the Company declares that total subscriptions have now reached £50 million and therefore the Offer is now closed to new applications.

LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53