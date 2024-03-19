BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq - FUSN), Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq – FREE), Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (Nasdaq – KNTE), Societal CDMO Check Corp. (Nasdaq – SCTL)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq - FUSN)

Under the terms of the agreement, Fusion will be acquired by AstraZeneca PLC (Nasdaq - AZN), which will, through a subsidiary, acquire all of Fusion's outstanding shares for a price of $21.00 per share in cash at closing plus a non-transferable contingent value right (CVR) of $3.00 per share in cash payable upon the achievement of a specified regulatory milestone. The upfront cash portion of the consideration represents a transaction value of approximately $2 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Fusion Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether AstraZeneca is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq – FREE)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Whole Earth will be acquired by Ozark Holdings, LLC (which, going forward, intends to do business as Sweet Oak Parent), an affiliate of Sababa Holdings FREE, LLC (“Sababa”), which will acquire all of the outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock that it does not already own in an all-cash transaction for $4.875 per share. The investigation concerns whether the Whole Earth Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Sababa is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (Nasdaq – KNTE)

Under the terms of the agreement, Kinnate will be acquired by XOMA Corporation (“XOMA”) (Nasdaq - XOMA). Kinnate shareholders will receive (i) a base cash price of $2.3352 per share (the Base Price) and (ii) an additional cash amount of not more than $0.2527 per share (together with the Base Price, the Cash Amount) at the closing of the merger plus a non-transferable contingent value right (CVR), representing the right to receive 85% of the net proceeds from any out license or sale of the Kinnate programs effected within one year of closing of the merger or 100% of the net proceeds from any out license or sale executed prior to the closing. The investigation concerns whether the Kinnate Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether XOMA is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Societal CDMO Check Corp. (Nasdaq – SCTL)

Under the terms of the agreement, Societal will be acquired by CoreRx, Inc. (“CoreRx”) for $1.10 per share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the Societal CDMO Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the offer from CoreRx provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

