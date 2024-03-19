Global Data Center Accelerator Market Outlook to 2031: Presents Country-level Growth Dynamics by Processor (GPU, CPU, FPGA, ASIC), Type (HPC, Cloud), and Application

Dublin, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Data Center Accelerator Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The data center accelerator market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2031, driven by the demand for high-performance computing, advancements in AI and Deep Learning, and the evolution of cloud computing. However, concerns about energy consumption present a notable restraint. Market segmentation by processor and application reveals varying trends, with different segments leading in revenue and CAGR. Geographic trends highlight regional variations, with North America and the Asia-Pacific region playing pivotal roles.

This study report represents analysis of each segment from 2021 to 2031 considering 2022 as the base year. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each of the respective segments estimated for the forecast period of 2023 to 2031.



The current report comprises of quantitative market estimations for each micro market for every geographical region and qualitative market analysis such as micro and macro environment analysis, market trends, competitive intelligence, segment analysis, porters five force model, top winning strategies, top investment markets, emerging trends and technological analysis, case studies, strategic conclusions and recommendations and other key market insights.



Demand for High-Performance Computing



One of the primary drivers propelling the data center accelerator market is the escalating demand for high-performance computing (HPC). In 2022, the industry experienced a surge in HPC applications across various sectors, including scientific research, artificial intelligence, and financial modeling. These applications demand extensive processing power for complex calculations, data analysis, and simulations. Accelerators like Graphics Processing Units (GPUs), Central Processing Units (CPUs), Field-Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs), and Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) provide the much-needed performance boost. As evidence, major technology companies have consistently integrated accelerators into their data centers to handle intensive workloads efficiently.



AI and Deep Learning Advancements



Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Deep Learning have witnessed significant advancements, driving the adoption of data center accelerators. In 2022, the AI market continued to expand, with applications ranging from natural language processing to image recognition. Deep Learning, a subset of AI, relies heavily on neural networks and benefits from accelerators like GPUs for parallel processing. This trend is substantiated by the widespread deployment of AI-driven applications in sectors like healthcare, autonomous vehicles, and finance, where accelerators have proven to enhance performance and reduce processing times significantly.



Cloud Computing Evolution



The evolution of cloud computing has been a prominent driver for data center accelerators. Public Cloud Interface and Enterprise Interface applications have gained substantial traction in 2022. With the growing reliance on cloud services for data storage, processing, and infrastructure, the demand for efficient data centers equipped with accelerators has increased. Cloud service providers have been investing in accelerator technology to deliver faster and more cost-effective solutions to their clients. This shift is underscored by the data center investments and announcements from leading cloud providers, showcasing their commitment to harnessing accelerator technology.



Energy Consumption Concerns



While data center accelerators offer substantial advantages in processing power, they also pose a significant restraint in the form of energy consumption concerns. In 2022, data centers were under scrutiny for their energy-intensive operations, which led to discussions about environmental sustainability and operational costs. Accelerators, particularly GPUs, can be power-hungry components, adding to the energy demands of data centers. This has prompted the industry to address energy-efficient designs and explore alternative solutions to mitigate the environmental impact and operational expenses associated with these technologies.



Market Segmentation by Processor: GPUs Dominates the Market



The data center accelerator market is segmented by processors, including GPUs, CPUs, FPGAs, and ASICs. In 2022, GPUs contributed to the highest revenue, while ASICs exhibited the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031. GPUs have been widely adopted for their parallel processing capabilities and versatility, making them the preferred choice for data center acceleration in 2022. Conversely, ASICs are poised to lead in terms of CAGR due to their specialization for specific tasks and growing demand for application-specific acceleration.



Market Segmentation by Application: Deep Learning Training Dominates the Market



The market segmentation by application includes Deep Learning Training, Public Cloud Interface, and Enterprise Interface. In 2022, Deep Learning Training applications generated the highest revenue, while Public Cloud Interface is expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031. Deep Learning Training, driven by AI advancements, saw substantial adoption across industries in 2022. Meanwhile, the growth of Public Cloud Interface applications is expected to be influenced by the increasing reliance on cloud computing and the need for efficient data center solutions.



North America Remains the Global Leader



Geographic trends in the data center accelerator market indicate regional disparities in both revenue and CAGR. In 2022, North America led in revenue, driven by a strong technology infrastructure and the adoption of accelerators. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2031, reflecting the region's rapid growth in data center investments and technological advancements. Europe, with its focus on sustainability and energy efficiency, also contributes significantly to the market's dynamics.



Market Competition to Intensify during the Forecast Period



Competitive trends in the data center accelerator market are characterized by top players and their key strategies. In 2022, companies such as NVIDIA, Intel, Xilinx, Advanced Micro Devices, Advantech Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Inc., Enflame Technology, Fujitsu, Google Inc., Graphcore, Gyrfalcon Technology Inc., Huawei Technologies, Lattice Semiconductor, Leapmind Inc., Marvell, Meta Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., NEC Corporation, Qnap Systems, Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., SambaNova Systems, Inc., Semptian and Wave Computing were at the forefront, with substantial revenues driven by their accelerator offerings. These players are expected to continue their dominance in the forecast period from 2023 to 2031 through innovation, strategic partnerships, and investments in research and development. Their strategies revolve around staying ahead in the competitive landscape, expanding their product portfolios, and addressing emerging market demands.

