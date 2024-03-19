SBA Administrator Guzman Announces Agency’s First-Ever Voter Registration Agreement with Michigan Department of State

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and voice in President Biden’s Cabinet for America’s more than 33 million small businesses, announced a new memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the SBA and the Michigan Department of State (MDOS) to promote civic engagement and voter registration in Michigan. The agreement, a first-of-its-kind collaboration for the SBA, will run through Jan. 1, 2036.

“Protecting and strengthening our democracy is critical to our economic success and a core goal of the Biden-Harris Administration,” said Administrator Guzman. “Through this memorandum of understanding, the SBA will help connect Michiganders to vital voter registration information from the State of Michigan so that more small business owners can exercise their right to vote. Small businesses are busy working on and in their businesses, and by meeting them where they are – on our website and at our small business outreach events – we can help facilitate voter registration and civic engagement so their voices are heard.”

“Small businesses are the lifeblood of our economy. Like voting, they play a direct role in improving people’s lives,” said Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “I’m proud we are working with the Small Business Administration for this first-in-the-nation effort connecting Michigan’s small business community with the tools and information they need to play an even greater active role in our democracy.”

As part of the MOU, the MDOS will create a unique URL for the SBA to use to drive online visitors to register to vote. The SBA’s Michigan field office may also allow MDOS officials to conduct in-person voter registration at the SBA’s small business outreach events. Michigan boasts a thriving small business community, with more than 900,000 small businesses that employ 1.9 million Michiganders.

One of President Biden’s first actions upon taking office was issuing an Executive Order, which called upon federal agencies like the SBA to “consider ways to expand citizens’ opportunities to register to vote.” In addition to this MOU, the SBA will also encourage voter registration nationwide by including information on Vote.gov in marketing materials, on the SBA’s website and social media channels, and through signage at SBA offices and events throughout the country.

To learn more about registering to vote in Michigan, visit https://mvic.sos.state.mi.us/. For more information about SBA’s loan programs, financial assistance, and other services, visit www.sba.gov.

