ASEAN Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Market Strategic Analysis 2024: Indonesia and Thailand to Become EV Production Hubs in ASEAN

The study covers the hybrid and electric passenger vehicles market in 4 ASEAN countries: Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam. With a market overview based on 2022, the historical period of the study covers 2020-2021, while the forecast period is from 2023 to 2030.
The market overview encompasses the overall 4-wheeler passenger vehicle market, including HEVs and electric 4-wheeler passenger vehicles. The HEV and EV segments cover hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and BEVs.
The study outlines HEV and EV sales, charging stations in operation, government initiatives, and current market trends. It also outlines fuel-cell EV sales under certain circumstances, although penetration is low and mainly on demonstration. The restudy also presents market forecast discussions and the total forecast volume of HEVs and EVs in respective countries based on industry drivers and restraints.
Most ASEAN countries featured in this study recorded significant increases in overall passenger vehicle sales in 2022 due to strong government support through incentives (e.g., subsidies, tax benefits) and infrastructure development; robust investments in EV technology advancements that improve EV performance; and growing public awareness.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Acceleration of EV Adoption
- Growth Opportunity 2: Indonesia and Thailand to Become EV Production Hubs in ASEAN
- Growth Opportunity 3: Rising Demand for Environmentally Friendly Transportation
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Distribution Outlook
- Main Forecast Criteria
- Key Competitors
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Metrics
- Total Market
- Sales Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Case Study: Key Highlights of FCEV Demonstrations and Hydrogen Refueling Stations in ASEAN
- Total HEV and EV Market: Competitive Environment
Hybrid and EV Market: Indonesia
- Key Findings
- Key Growth Metrics
- Market Snapshot
- Charging Infrastructure Snapshot
- Government Initiatives
- Market Trends
- Sales Forecast
- Sales Forecast Analysis
Hybrid and EV Market: Malaysia
- Key Findings
- Key Growth Metrics
- Market Snapshot
- Charging Infrastructure Snapshot
- Government Initiatives
- Market Trends
- Sales Forecast
- Sales Forecast Analysis
Hybrid and EV Market: Thailand
- Key Findings
- Key Growth Metrics
- Market Snapshot
- Charging Infrastructure Snapshot
- Government Initiatives
- Market Trends
- Sales Forecast
- Sales Forecast Analysis
Hybrid and EV Market: Vietnam
- Key Findings
- Key Growth Metrics
- Market Snapshot
- Charging Infrastructure Snapshot
- Government Initiatives
- Market Trends
- Sales Forecast
- Sales Forecast Analysis
