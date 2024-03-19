South Africa's Data Center Market Witnesses Robust Growth Amid Increasing Demand for IT Infrastructure and Cloud Services - Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028

Dublin, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Africa Data Center Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With an unabated climb in the adoption of cutting-edge technologies such as IoT and big data analytics, the South Africa Data Center Market is experiencing a substantial upswing. Data centers, a critical backbone for power supply continuity and data management, are increasingly relied upon across several sectors, including IT, telecom, healthcare, and finance.



The implementation of cloud computing services is one of the propellants charging this market's growth trajectory. Businesses of varying scale are transitioning towards cloud services to optimize their IT expenditure, necessitating expanded data center capabilities. Moreover, the fast-paced adoption of big data furthers the need for ampler data storage and processing facilities, buoying the demand for data centers.

Adding to the sector's momentum is the region's burgeoning power demand that consistently stretches the national grid. Within this context, data centers emerge as pivotal to sustain uninterrupted operations, ensuring data security and minimizing operational disruptions amidst power inconsistencies.

The IT and Telecom Sector's Ascension Fuels Growth

The escalating growth of the IT and telecom sector in South Africa is directly proportional to the burgeoning data center market. Industries embracing digital transformation and the proliferation of internet services are fostering significant economic impact, necessitating reliable power backup systems essential for continuous business operations. This underscores the pivotal role of data center systems in supplying seamless power during interruptions to safeguard indispensable IT and telecommunications infrastructure from power-related discrepancies.

Impact and Opportunities Stemming from IoT and Big Data

South African organizations are harnessing the transformative power of big data and IoT, ventures that are substantially contributing to increased efficiency, risk mitigation, and revenue growth. Governmental initiatives and investments are propelling a robust digital economy, with data centers at the very nexus of this transformation. The prevalence of big data and IoT not only underpins the growing data center construction but also spawns opportunities in colocation facilities, highly sought-after by both commercial and governmental entities.

Market Segmentation Highlights Diverse Sectoral Adoption

IT infrastructure

General infrastructure

Electrical infrastructure

Mechanical infrastructure

The comprehensive segmentation analysis offers insights into the diverse adoption across various end-user sectors, outlining the distributed regional market expanses including Gauteng, Western Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal among others.

Key Market Players

The South Africa Data Center Market is characterized by the presence of prominent players exhibiting significant contributions towards industry growth. Strategic developments, innovation, and service offerings by these major players are detailed, alongside an assessment of their market influence.

As digitalization permeates every business sector, data centers are pivotal in hosting and managing the ever-expanding data reservoirs, ensuring the digital wheels of industry keep turning. This trend, coupled with the continuous modernization and expansion of infrastructure, positions the data center industry for sustained growth into the future.

The detailed analysis presented in this research publication offers valuable insights for stakeholders, investors, and policy-makers involved in the dynamic South Africa Data Center Market, showcasing both current trends and future prospects.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.01 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $3.46 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered South Africa



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Digital Parks Africa (PTY) LTD.

MTN (PTY) LTD (MTN GROUP LTD)

Teraco Data Environments (Digital Realty)

Africa Data Centres (Cassava Technologies)

Business Connexion (Pty) Ltd.

Equinix, Inc.

Open Access Data Centres (OADC)

Vantage Data Centers, LLC

NTT Ltd.

Teraco Data Environments (Pty) Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fvfu1c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment