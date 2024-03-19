Global Financial Guarantee Market Outlook 2024-2028: Increasing Adoption of Financial Guarantees by SMEs Driving the Industry to $56.3 Billion by 2028

Dublin, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Financial Guarantee Market (2023-2028) Competitive Analysis, Impact of COVID-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Financial Guarantee Market is estimated to be USD 36.53 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 56.3 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 9.04%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers Increase in Financial Risk Involved in Business Transactions Increasing Adoption of Financial Guarantees by SMEs Digitalization of Banking Procedures to Obtain a Financial Guarantee Quick Processing of Documents by Banks

Restraints Collateral Demanded by Banks Strict Assessment by The Banks Before Providing Financial Guarantee

Opportunities Individuals and Businesses Improving Financial Credibility Rise in Import and Export Activities in Developing Countries

Challenges Risk Exposure



Market Segmentations

The Global Financial Guarantee Market is segmented based on Product, Enterprise Size, End-Users, and Geography.

By Product, the market is classified into Bank Guarantees, Documentary Letters of Credit, Standby Letter Credit, and Receivable Financing.

By Enterprise Size, the market is classified into Small Enterprises, Medium-Size Enterprises, and Large Enterprises.

By End-Users, the market is classified into Exporters and Importers.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Companies mentioned in the report include:

Asian Development Bank

Assured Guaranty Corp.

Barclays

BMO Financial Group

BNP Paribas

Citigroup Inc.

Deutsche Bank AG

Financial Guaranty Insurance Co.

HSBC Bank USA, N.A.

ICBC Ltd.

ICICI bank Ltd.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MBIA Inc.

National Bank of Canada

Radian Group Inc.

Royal Bank of Scotland PLC

Scotiabank

SINOSURE

W. R. Berkley Corp.

Wells Fargo

Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Financial Guarantee Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development, and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The publisher analyses the Global Financial Guarantee Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the publisher has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 202 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $36.53 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $56.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wu1nl0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.