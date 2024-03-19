Global Menopause Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024 - A USD 24.4 Billion Market by 2030 with a Robust CAGR of 5.37%

Dublin, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Menopause Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Treatment (Dietary Supplements, OTC Pharma Products), Region (North America, Europe, Latin America), and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global menopause market size is expected to reach USD 24.4 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.37% from 2024 to 2030, according to the report. The market growth is expected to be driven by factors such as rising prevalence of post-menopausal syndrome, increasing awareness regarding menopause-associated health aspects, and high adoption of women's health apps.



The market is projected to be driven by rising research supporting the benefits of dietary supplements over HRT. Many dietary supplements are available in the market that contain ingredients such as black cohosh, red clover, soy isoflavones, and amberen. Manufacturers are also involved in developing new products to address menopausal symptoms. For instance, Morphus launched several supplement products in 2023 to address some of the most pressing symptoms of menopause and perimenopause. The first product launched was FiberUs, an unflavored soluble prebiotic fiber made from guar fiber.



The demand for dietary supplements and OTC pharma products increased in the post-pandemic scenario due to the delays in physician's appointments, rescheduling of hormonal replacement therapies, and the easy availability of OTC drugs from retail pharmacies and online channels. However, the market is now stabilizing due to the ease of restrictions and the increasing awareness of menopause.



The surge in FDA approvals for drugs aimed at treating hot flashes and night sweats is a significant factor propelling the growth of the market. In May 2023, the FDA gave their approval for a new non-hormonal medication to address night sweats and hot flashes that are often experienced by individuals during menopause. This prescription drug, called fezolinetant, is specifically designed for those who are unable to take hormonal therapy and who are struggling with vasomotor symptoms, such as breast cancer survivors. The medication is branded under the name Veozah.



Menopause Market Report Highlights

Based on treatment, the dietary supplements treatment segment dominated the market in 2023 and is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing geriatric population and the launch of innovative products. For instance, in April 2021, Pulmuone, a South Korea-based dietary supplement firm, introduced a product that contains soybean and hop extracts for the treatment of menopause-related symptoms

The OTC pharmaceutical products treatment segment is categorized into non-hormonal and hormonal products. Women undergoing menopause are increasingly using over-the-counter (OTC) hormone products. Major products in this segment include topical progesterone, ibuprofen, Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA), and melatonin

North America held the largest revenue share in 2023. There is a growing awareness about dietary requirements, which is leading to a greater demand among older women for specific nutritional needs

In January 2022, Amyris, Inc. announced that it has entered into exclusive agreements to acquire the assets of a women-founded company MenoLabs, LLC. that focuses on treating menopause symptoms, conducting research of women's health and increasing society's understanding of menopause

In January 2023, O Positiv, a women's health brand, launched the first-ever menopause gummy vitamin, providing menopausal women with a convenient and tasty way to manage their symptoms

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2. Market Lineage Outlook

3.3. Market Trends and Outlook

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Growing number of women undergoing menopause

3.4.2. Increasing awareness about menopause and its treatment

3.4.3. Growing opportunities and innovations in menopause treatment

3.4.4. Increasing research supporting advantages of dietary supplements

3.5. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.1. Social stigma associated with menopause and adverse effects of products

3.5.2. Lack of well-defined regulations

3.6. Business Environment Analysis

3.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



