Ivry-sur-Seine, France — March 19, 2024

Fnac Darty announces the success of its debt securities refinancing and the placement of a new €550 million senior notes due April 2029, allowing the full refinancing of the existing 2024 and 2026 Notes

Fnac Darty announces today the finalization of its long-term debt securities refinancing which will allow the Group to benefit from a longer maturity profile and to maintain solid long-term liquidity while optimizing its cash management.

The Group has successfully carried out the placement of €550 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due April 2029 which will bear interest at a rate of 6.00% per annum. The transaction was favorably received by a diversified base of institutional investors in France and abroad and was oversubscribed several times. The issuance of the new notes is expected to take place on March 28, 2024, subject to customary conditions.

Fnac Darty has benefited from a favorable market environment to refinance in full:

its €300 million 1.875% senior notes due May 2024; and

its €350 million 2.625% senior notes due May 2026.

In parallel, the Group has obtained the consent of its banks to extend the maturity of its delayed-draw term loan, the available amount of which is €100 million, from December 2026 to March 2028, with the addition of two extension options of one year each, to March 2029 and March 2030, exercisable at the request of Fnac Darty and subject to the approval of the lenders. Fnac Darty does not expect to draw on this €100 million line on the issue date of the new notes.

The Group also has a €500 million revolving credit facility maturing in March 2028 that can also be extended to March 2030. There are currently no drawings outstanding on the RCF.

Thanks to this transaction, the Group is reducing its drawn gross debt by €100 million but is preserving its unchanged solid liquidity positioning, while benefitting from the remainder of its undrawn €100 million delayed-draw term loan, which can be used for the Group’s general corporate purposes until March 2028.

Jean-Brieuc Le Tinier, CFO of Fnac Darty, declared: “The successful implementation of our new financing structure demonstrates the confidence of our investors and banking partners in our business model and financial strategy. In particular, these transactions have enabled us to extend the average maturity of our debt and begin our deleveraging, in line with our medium-term objective that we have set of achieving a leverage ratio of approximately 1.5x, at year-end.”

The Group’s new maturity schedule after these transactions:

In connection with the new notes issuance, BNP Paribas and Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank acted as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Physical Bookrunners. Natixis acted as Global Coordinator. Société Générale acted as passive Global Coordinator. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, Belfius Banque, CaixaBank, Crédit Industriel et Commercial and La Banque Postale acted as Joint Bookrunners.

BNP Paribas is acting as billing and delivery bank.

Rothschild & Co, Latham & Watkins and Bredin Prat advised Fnac Darty on this transaction. The banks were advised by Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP.

***



About Fnac Darty

Operating in 13 countries, Fnac Darty is a European leader in the retail of entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics and domestic appliances. The Group, which has almost 25,000 employees, has a multi-format network of more than 1,000 stores at the end of December 2023, and is ranked as a major e-commerce player in France (more than 27 million unique visitors per month on average) with its three merchant sites, fnac.com, darty.com and natureetdecouvertes.com. A leading omnichannel player, Fnac Darty’s revenue was around €8 billion in 2023, 22% of which was realized online. For more information: www.fnacdarty.com

