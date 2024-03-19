Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (11 to 15 March 2024)

19 March 2024

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 11 to 15 March 2024

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN Code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 11-Mar-24 FR0000073298 9 104 63,9321 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 11-Mar-24 FR0000073298 5 896 63,8912 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 11-Mar-24 FR0000073298 1 200 64,1321 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 11-Mar-24 FR0000073298 1 800 64,0013 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 12-Mar-24 FR0000073298 9 715 63,2551 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 12-Mar-24 FR0000073298 4 828 63,1640 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 12-Mar-24 FR0000073298 957 63,1562 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 12-Mar-24 FR0000073298 1 000 63,1169 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 13-Mar-24 FR0000073298 10 000 63,9697 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 13-Mar-24 FR0000073298 4 000 63,9235 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 13-Mar-24 FR0000073298 1 000 63,9914 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 13-Mar-24 FR0000073298 1 000 63,9621 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 14-Mar-24 FR0000073298 8 686 64,3859 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 14-Mar-24 FR0000073298 3 814 64,3551 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 14-Mar-24 FR0000073298 1 000 64,3920 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 14-Mar-24 FR0000073298 1 500 64,3305 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 15-Mar-24 FR0000073298 6 957 64,7928 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 15-Mar-24 FR0000073298 2 000 64,7577 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 15-Mar-24 FR0000073298 43 64,3500 TQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

Attachment