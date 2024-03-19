Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (11 to 15 March 2024)

19 March 2024
Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback programme
Period : From 11 to 15 March 2024
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuer name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|ISIN Code (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|11-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|9 104
|63,9321
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|11-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|5 896
|63,8912
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|11-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|1 200
|64,1321
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|11-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|1 800
|64,0013
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|12-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|9 715
|63,2551
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|12-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|4 828
|63,1640
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|12-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|957
|63,1562
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|12-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|1 000
|63,1169
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|13-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|10 000
|63,9697
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|13-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|4 000
|63,9235
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|13-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|1 000
|63,9914
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|13-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|1 000
|63,9621
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|14-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|8 686
|64,3859
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|14-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|3 814
|64,3551
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|14-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|1 000
|64,3920
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|14-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|1 500
|64,3305
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|15-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|6 957
|64,7928
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|15-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|2 000
|64,7577
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|15-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|43
|64,3500
|TQE
Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
Attachment