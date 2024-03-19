Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (11 to 15 March 2024)

19 March 2024

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 11 to 15 March 2024

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer nameIssuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
   ISIN Code (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8711-Mar-24FR00000732989 10463,9321XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8711-Mar-24FR00000732985 89663,8912DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8711-Mar-24FR00000732981 20064,1321TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8711-Mar-24FR00000732981 80064,0013AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8712-Mar-24FR00000732989 71563,2551XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8712-Mar-24FR00000732984 82863,1640DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8712-Mar-24FR000007329895763,1562TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8712-Mar-24FR00000732981 00063,1169AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8713-Mar-24FR000007329810 00063,9697XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8713-Mar-24FR00000732984 00063,9235DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8713-Mar-24FR00000732981 00063,9914TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8713-Mar-24FR00000732981 00063,9621AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8714-Mar-24FR00000732988 68664,3859XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8714-Mar-24FR00000732983 81464,3551DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8714-Mar-24FR00000732981 00064,3920TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8714-Mar-24FR00000732981 50064,3305AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8715-Mar-24FR00000732986 95764,7928XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8715-Mar-24FR00000732982 00064,7577DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8715-Mar-24FR00000732984364,3500TQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

