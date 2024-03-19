Global Home Healthcare Market Forecast to 2028: Rising Focus on Telehealth and Growing Demand for Home-Use Therapeutic Devices

Dublin, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Home Healthcare Market by Product (Dialysis Equipment, Ventilators, HIV Test Kits, Hearing Aids, Activity Monitors), Service (Skilled Nursing, Infusion Therapy, Palliative Care), Indication (Cancer, Wound Care, Diabetes), & Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global home healthcare market is projected to reach USD 383 Billion by 2028 from USD 250 Billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. The primary driver of growth in this market is the introduction of new technologies in home healthcare goods and services.







The therapeutic products segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the home healthcare market, by product, during the forecast period



Products for testing, screening, and monitoring; products for therapy; and items for mobility care comprise the segments of the home healthcare market. The home healthcare market's highest growth rate in 2022 was recorded by the therapeutic goods category. The increasing incidence of chronic illnesses is primarily responsible for market expansion.



Infusion therapy services segment accounted for the highest CAGR



Skilled nursing, rehabilitation treatment, hospice & palliative care, unskilled care, respiratory therapy, infusion therapy, and prenatal care services are the several service categories that make up the home healthcare market. By 2022, the category with the highest growth rate was skilled nursing services. This is explained by both urbanization and population growth.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region home healthcare market



The global home healthcare market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Over the course of the projection period, the Asia Pacific area is expected to record the greatest CAGR. factors including increased healthcare expenses and government attempts to support at-home care.



The report provides insights on the following:

Analysis of key drivers (High prevalence of chronic diseases, growing geriatric population), restraints (Alternative Technologies), opportunities (Rising healthcare expenditure, Increasing Demand from Emerging Economies), and challenges (stringent regulations, limited insurance coverage) influencing the growth of the home healthcare market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the home healthcare market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the home healthcare market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the home healthcare market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like Fresenius, Abbott, GE HealthCare, Koninklijke Phillips, ResMed among others in the home healthcare market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 342 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $250 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $383 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Home Healthcare Market, by Product, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Billion)

Home Healthcare Market, by Service, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Billion)

Home Healthcare Market, by Indication, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Billion)

Home Healthcare Market: Geographical Snapshot

Premium Insights

Home Healthcare Market Overview -Rising Target Patient Population to Drive Market Growth

Geographic Growth Opportunities in Home Healthcare Market - Japan and China to Register Highest Growth During Forecast Period

Home Healthcare Market: Geographic Mix - APAC to Witness Highest Growth During Forecast Period

Home Healthcare Market: Developed Markets vs. Emerging Economies - Emerging Economies to Register Higher Growth During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rapid Growth in Elderly Population and Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases

Rising R&D Investments

Need for Cost-Effective Healthcare Delivery due to Rising Costs

Increased Preference for Personalized Care

Restraints

Changing Reimbursement Policies

Limited Insurance Coverage

Patient Safety Concerns

Opportunities

Rising Focus on Telehealth

Untapped Developing Regions

Growing Demand for Home-Use Therapeutic Devices

Growing Demand for Home Sleep Apnea Tests

Rising Preference for Home Hemodialysis Treatment

Challenges

Shortage of Home Care Workers

Lack of Supporting Infrastructure

Companies Profiled

Fresenius

Abbott

Linde PLC

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Resmed

Koninklijke Philips

GE Healthcare

A&D Company

Invacare Corporation

Amedisys

LHC Group

Omron Corporation

Bayada Home Health Care

Drive Devilbiss Healthcare Limited

Sunrise Medical

Roma Medical

Caremax Rehabilitation Equipment

Vitalograph

Advita Pflegedienst

Renafan GmbH

Contec Medical Systems

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International

Medline Industries

Advin Health Care

