Cumulus Media’s Westwood One Presents Exclusive Multiplatform Audio Coverage of the 2024 NCAA® Men’s Basketball Tournament

March Madness® Broadcasts Connect College Hoops Fans and Consumers across Multiple Platforms – 500+ Radio Stations, SiriusXM, NCAA March Madness Live™; via Free Online Streaming at WestwoodOneSports.com, The Varsity Network App, and on Alexa-Enabled Devices; and on TuneIn Premium



Network’s Coverage Includes the Final Four® in Spanish, sponsored by Werner Ladder

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CUMULUS MEDIA’s Westwood One (NASDAQ: CMLS), the largest audio network in the U.S. and the official network audio broadcast partner of the NCAA, will once again be home to every bounce, basket, and buzzer beater of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship. Westwood One’s coverage will tip off at 6:30 p.m. ET prior to the First Four® on Tuesday, March 19 and continue with play-by-play action from every game through the National Championship on Monday, April 8. In addition, Westwood One will broadcast live Spanish-language coverage of the NCAA Men’s Final Four® on Saturday, April 6 and the National Championship Game on Monday, April 8.

Where to Listen

Westwood One’s complete NCAA men's tournament coverage can be heard on terrestrial radio stations nationwide and via SiriusXM. All 67 Division I men’s games will also be streamed online for free at NCAA.com/MarchMadness and on westwoodonesports.com. Additionally, the broadcasts will be available for free via the NCAA March Madness Live app or The Varsity Network app. Fans can also access live audio via Alexa-enabled devices by asking to “Open Westwood One Sports”. TuneIn premium subscribers can also hear all the action live.

All-Star Broadcast Team

The trio of Kevin Kugler, Jim Jackson, and Clark Kellogg will announce all the action for the Final Four and the National Championship in English. For the eighth time, Kellogg will serve as a studio analyst for both CBS Sports and Warner Brothers Discovery Sports television coverage in addition to Westwood One’s audio coverage. Immediately following the pregame show broadcast on the TV set, Kellogg will make his way courtside to the Westwood One radio broadcast position to join Kugler and Jackson to call the game. Then he will rejoin TV for halftime before repeating the process in the second half and postgame. Andy Katz will return to serve as courtside reporter; PJ Carlesimo and Doug Gottlieb will provide pregame, halftime, and postgame analysis from the Final Four and National Championship in Glendale, Arizona. Jason Horowitz will also host the pregame, halftime and postgame shows.

In addition to Kellogg and Carlesimo, Westwood One's coverage of NCAA March Madness® will also feature a wealth of renowned commentators and analysts including former coaches Tom Crean and Hall of Famer Jim Boeheim, All-Americans Robbie Hummel, Casey Jacobsen, and Dan Dickau as well as former college stars Stephen Bardo, Austin Croshere, Jordan Cornette, and Jon Crispin. The roster of tournament play-by-play announcers will include Kugler, Ryan Radtke, Scott Graham, John Sadak, Jason Benetti, Dave Pasch, Chris Carrino, Ted Emrich, Spero Dedes, and Nate Gatter. Jason Horowitz and Doug Gottlieb will host the network coverage from Westwood One's Los Angeles studios. Brad Heller will anchor Westwood One’s coverage on the satellite, online, and mobile platforms.

Westwood One will present the Spanish-language broadcasts of the Final Four and Championship for the seventh time. The games will be called by Rafael Hernandez Brito; former All-American Greivis Vásquez will return as analyst, and former Puerto Rican National Basketball Team coach Carlos Morales will host the broadcasts.

Westwood One will produce an outstanding lineup of hour-long college basketball programs that air prior to each day’s coverage including “The NCAA Tournament Today,” “The Final Four Show,” and “Championship Monday.”

Westwood One’s complete schedule of 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament broadcasts:

First Four Doubleheaders: Tuesday, March 19, 6:30 pm ET Wednesday, March 20, 6:30 pm ET

First Round Quadrupleheaders: Thursday, March 21, 12 noon ET Friday, March 22, 12 noon ET

Second Round Quadrupleheaders: Saturday, March 23, 12 noon ET Sunday, March 24, 12 noon ET

Regional Semifinal Doubleheaders: Thursday, March 28, 7:00 pm ET Friday, March 29, 7:00 pm ET

Regional Final Doubleheaders: Saturday, March 30, 6:00 pm ET Sunday, March 31, 2:00 pm ET

Men’s Final Four: Saturday, April 6, 4:00 pm ET

Men’s National Championship: Monday, April 8, 7:30 pm ET





For a complete schedule of games, announcer bios, exclusive audio content, and a list of radio stations airing Westwood One’s broadcast of the NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Championship, log on to westwoodonesports.com.

NCAA, First Four, Final Four, and March Madness are trademarks of the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

About Westwood One Sports

Westwood One Sports is home to some of the most exciting sports broadcasts on radio. In addition to being the exclusive network radio partner to the NFL since 1987—featuring regular and post-season NFL football, including the playoffs and the Super Bowl -- its other extensive properties include NCAA Basketball, including the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Tournaments and the Final Four®; The Masters; NCAA Football; and other marquee sports events. Westwood One also distributes and represents CBS Sports Radio. On social media, join the Westwood One Sports community on Facebook at facebook.com/westwoodonesports and X (formerly Twitter) at x.com/westwood1sports. For more information, visit www.westwoodonesports.com.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 403 owned-and-operated radio stations across 85 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,800 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

About the NCAA

The NCAA is a diverse association of more than 1,100 member colleges and universities that prioritize academics, well-being and fairness to create greater opportunities for nearly half a million student-athletes each year. The NCAA provides a pathway to higher education and beyond for student-athletes pursuing academic goals and competing in NCAA sports. More than 54,000 student-athletes experience the pinnacle of intercollegiate athletics by competing in NCAA championships each year. Visit ncaa.org and ncaa.com for more details about the Association and the corporate partnerships that support the NCAA and its student-athletes. The NCAA is proud to have AT&T, Capital One and Coca-Cola as official corporate champions and the following elite companies as official corporate partners: Buffalo Wild Wings, Buick, GEICO, Great Clips, Intuit Turbotax, Invesco QQQ, LG, Marriott Bonvoy, Nabisco, Nissan, Pizza Hut, Reese’s, The Home Depot, Unilever and Wendy’s.

