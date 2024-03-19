Global EMC Shielding and Test Equipment Market Outlook 2024-2029: Rising Adoption of Advanced EMC Solutions by Consumer Electronics Companies to Create Significant Growth Opportunities

Dublin, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global EMC Shielding and Test Equipment Market by Material (Conductive Coatings & Paints, Conductive Polymers, EMC Filters), Test Equipment (Spectrum Analyzers, EMI Receivers, Amplifiers, Test Chambers) Method (Radiation, Conduction) - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global EMC shielding and test equipment market is expected to be valued at USD 8.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 11.3 billion by 2029; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2029.

The global EMC shielding and test equipment market is driven by rapid industrialization, coupled with heightened concerns regarding electromagnetic pollution. As industries undergo rapid expansion and technological advancements, the proliferation of electronic devices leads to increased electromagnetic interference. To mitigate the impact of this interference and ensure the reliability of electronic systems, there is a growing need for robust EMC shielding and test equipment. This demand is further accentuated by the escalating awareness and concerns regarding electromagnetic pollution, urging industries worldwide to invest in comprehensive solutions for electromagnetic compatibility, making the EMC shielding and test equipment market a critical player in maintaining the integrity of electronic components on a global scale.







Based on EMC shielding materials EMC shielding tapes & laminates accounts highest CAGR in the EMC shielding and test equipment market



EMC Shielding Tapes & Laminates showcase the highest growth rate in the EMC shielding market, primarily due to their exceptional versatility and effectiveness in combating electromagnetic interference (EMI). These materials offer a flexible and adaptable solution for shielding electronic components and systems, making them ideal for various applications. As industries witness a surge in demand for compact and interconnected electronic devices, EMC Shielding Tapes & Laminates provide an efficient and easy-to-implement solution. Their effectiveness in preventing EMI, combined with advancements in tape technologies to ensure superior shielding performance, positions them as key contributors to the rapidly evolving landscape of electromagnetic compatibility solutions. These materials' continuous innovation and adoption across various industries, especially in consumer electronics and telecommunications, drive their remarkable CAGR in the EMC shielding market.



Radiation method to exhibit highest CAGR in EMC shielding market



Radiation emerges as the dominant method in the EMC shielding market due to its widespread effectiveness in mitigating electromagnetic interference (EMI). Radiation-based shielding methods involve absorbing or reflecting electromagnetic waves, offering a versatile and reliable solution across a broad spectrum of frequencies. This method is particularly advantageous in applications where electromagnetic signals need redirection or absorption to safeguard sensitive electronic components. Industries such as consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive, healthcare, and aerospace rely heavily on radiation-based EMC shielding solutions to ensure the seamless operation of electronic devices. The adaptability of radiation-based methods to diverse materials, coupled with their ability to address a wide frequency range, makes them the preferred choice for shielding against electromagnetic interference in various industrial applications, driving their dominance and largest share in the market.



Automotive end-user industry to exhibit highest growth rate in EMC shielding and test equipment market



The automotive sector showcases the highest CAGR in the EMC shielding and test equipment market due to the transformative changes in the automotive landscape. As vehicles increasingly rely on electronic components and systems, including advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), connectivity features, and electric powertrains, the susceptibility to electromagnetic interference (EMI) rises substantially. Automotive manufacturers are investing significantly in EMC shielding and testing to ensure the reliability and performance of these intricate electronic systems, meeting stringent industry standards and regulations. The growing emphasis on electric vehicles and autonomous driving further amplifies the complexity of electronic systems, reinforcing the demand for robust EMC solutions. With the automotive industry at the forefront of technological innovation, the need for advanced EMC shielding and testing equipment experiences unparalleled growth, contributing to the sector's highest CAGR in the market.



Asia-Pacific region holds for largest share in EMC shielding and test equipment market



Asia-Pacific commands the largest EMC shielding and test equipment market share due to the region's burgeoning electronics manufacturing ecosystem. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan are pivotal hubs for consumer electronics, automotive manufacturing, and technological advancements. The rapid expansion of these industries, coupled with the increasing demand for sophisticated electronic devices, propels the need for effective electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) solutions. The region's robust manufacturing infrastructure and the relentless adoption of cutting-edge technologies fuel the demand for EMC shielding and test equipment. Additionally, stringent regulatory requirements drive the integration of EMC solutions across diverse industries. As Asia-Pacific remains a global leader in electronics production and innovation, it secures the largest market share in the EMC shielding and test equipment market.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 271 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $8.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $11.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

EMC Shielding Segment to Account for Larger Share of EMC Shielding and Test Equipment Market Throughout Forecast Period

Conductive Polymers Segment to Capture Largest Share of EMC Shielding Market in 2029

Radiation Segment to Account for Larger Share of EMC Shielding Market in 2029

Consumer Electronics Segment to Account for Majority of EMC Shielding Market Share in 2029

Spectrum Analyzers Segment to Hold Largest Share of EMC Test Equipment Market in 2029

Asia-Pacific Held Largest Share of EMC Shielding and Test Equipment Market in 2023

Premium Insights

Attractive Opportunities for Players in EMC Shielding and Test Equipment Market - Rising Adoption of Advanced EMC Solutions by Consumer Electronics Companies to Create Significant Growth Opportunities for Market Players

EMC Shielding Market in Asia-Pacific, by Country and End-user Industry - China and Consumer Electronics to Hold Largest Shares of EMC Shielding Market in Asia-Pacific in 2024

EMC Shielding Market, by Material - Conductive Polymers to Account for Largest Market Share in 2029

EMC Shielding and Test Equipment Market, by Region - India to Record Highest CAGR in EMC Shielding and Test Equipment Market During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Stringent Regulations to Ensure Reliable Performance of Electronic Equipment

Elevating Demand for Compact and Wireless Electronic Devices

Increasing Electromagnetic Pollution with Rapid Industrialization

Growing Deployment of Smart Grids in Energy Sector

Restraints

High Cost of EMC Shielding Solutions and Test Equipment

Limitations of Traditional EMC Shielding Solutions

Opportunities

Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles

Increasing Demand for Digital Healthcare Solutions

Growing Demand for Interoperability in Connected Devices and Networks

Constant Technological Developments Through Investments in R&D Activities

Challenges

Difficulties in Meeting Complex EMC Testing Requirements

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Conductive Materials

Ferrites and Magnetic Materials

EMC Test Chambers

Complementary Technologies

Antenna Design and Placement

EMC Simulation Software

Nanotechnology

Adjacent Technologies

IoT and Sensor

5G

Case Study Analysis

Parker Chomerics Offered Custom Foil/Film Shielding Solution to Desktop Computer Provider for Mechanical and Emi Protection

SSD Polymers Utilized Conductive Elastomer Gaskets to Enhance Effectiveness of Emi Shielding Solution

Parker Chomerics Created Emi-Shielded Air Vents Tailored for Military Radar System Manufacturers

HPE Reduced Troubleshooting Time by Adopting Advanced EMC Testing Solutions

Company Profiles

Parker Hannifin

Ppg Industries

3M

Henkel

Ametek

Keysight Technologies

Laird Technologies

Nolato AB

Mg Chemicals

Rohde & Schwarz

Schaffner Holding AG

Kitagawa Industries Co. Ltd.

Littelfuse, Inc.

Esco Technologies Inc.

Leader Tech Inc.

Tech Etch, Inc.

Rtp Company

East Coast Shielding

Effective Shielding Co. Inc.

Atlanta Metal Coating, Inc.

E-Song Emc

Holland Shielding Systems Bv

Icotek

Integrated Polymer Solutions

Interstate Specialty Products

Kemtron Ltd

Marian, Inc.

Entrium Co. Ltd

Omega Shielding Products

Seal Science, Inc.

Spira Manufacturing

Com-Power Corporation

Schwarzbeck - Mess-Elektronik

Fischer Custom Communications

A.H. Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8gwbuu

