Competitor Strategies in the Consumer Electronics Market, 2024-2028: Presents Company Shares, Brand Shares, Distribution Data, and More

The global consumer electronics market is projected to grow more than 23% over the forecast period driven by consumers upgrading, especially those in developing regions and middle-income households. Manufacturers are also driving innovation while still maintaining affordability to gain competitive advantage. At the same time, smart home and artificial intelligence will play a huge part in the growth of consumer electronics.



This global briefing offers insight on emerging geographies, key growth categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be it new product developments, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues.

From the latest innovations such as Smartphones, Ultrabooks and OLED TVs to existing technologies such as Laptops, Home Audio and Cinema Systems and In-Car Entertainment, the study offers a consistent yet incisive snapshot of the Consumer Electronics industry. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and the criteria for success over the next five years.



Product Coverage:

Computers and Peripherals

In-Car Entertainment

In-Home Consumer Electronics

Portable Consumer Electronics

Data Coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data



Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Affordable innovation continues to drive the market

Rise of the smart home

AI everywhere

