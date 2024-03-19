Music Publishing Market to Surge by USD 3.81 Billion with Accelerated 8.95% CAGR from 2023–2028, Finds New Market Analysis Report

Dublin, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Music Publishing Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest comprehensive industry analysis of the global Music Publishing market predicts a significant growth trajectory, with an estimated increase of USD 3.81 billion during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028, marking a robust CAGR of 8.95%. This progress is attributed to multiple factors that are catalyzing the industry's expansion.

Expansive Growth Driven by the Vibrant Global Music Sector

The driving forces behind the projected growth include the dynamic expansion of the global music industry, buoyed by increasing digital sales and live performance revenues. The rise of music festivals and live events also plays a quintessential role in fueling market expansion.

Digital and Live Performance: Primary Revenue Streams

Divided into various segments based on product, the analysis reveals that live performance and digital sales are poised to lead the market share. Additionally, segments such as physical sales, synchronization, and other channels are thoroughly evaluated.

Commercial Application to Prevail

Geographic Expansion Emphasizes North America and APAC Regions

The advent of new revenue generation streams, alongside an increase in strategic alliances and partnerships, will likely present substantial demand in the music publishing market.

A noteworthy aspect of future market trends involves the advertising industry's growth. The intertwining of music publishing with advertising strategies is anticipated to propel the industry forward.

Emerging Vendor Landscape Promises Competitive Market Progression



The report delivers a focus on the burgeoning vendor landscape, aiming to enhance market positions for clients. The analysis encompasses comprehensive profiles of several leading vendors, including industry titans in music publishing who are charting the course towards innovative solutions and market command.

By synthesizing a myriad of data points from diverse sources, this report offers a conclusive and reliable market perspective. It integrates profits, pricing strategies, competition landscapes, and promotional insights to deliver an all-encompassing market forecast.

Prominent industry contributors have been consulted, employing a meticulous meld of primary and secondary research. The result is a rich, dependable market narrative charting the strategic avenues for growth, competitive environments, and future market dynamics.

With this latest market analysis report addition, stakeholders and industry players can forecast and harness the robust growth opportunities in the music publishing market. It stands as a key resource for aligning business strategies with emerging market trends for the period leading up to 2028.



Companies Profiled:

Believe

Bertelsmann

Bucks Music Group

Concord Music Group

CTM Entertainment

Deezer SA

Downtown Music Holdings

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd.

Influence Media Partners

Kobalt Music Group Ltd.

Peermusic.com Inc.

PRIMARY WAVE

Pulse Recordings

Round Hill Music LP

Sony Group Corp.

Spirit Music Group

The Royalty Network

Universal Music Group NV

Warner Music Group Corp

Wise Music Group

