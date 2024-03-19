Dickey’s Barbecue Expands Retail Footprint with Albertson’s Partnership

Dallas, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit continues to grow their retail presences with Albertson’s Grocery Stores in North Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana.

Starting in April 2024, the Texas-style barbecue brand is excited to offer Albertson’s retail customers their famous Original Kielbasa Sausage Links, Jalapeno Cheddar Kielbasa Sausage Links, and Hot Links. The pit-smoked proteins will now be sold in 208 Albertson’s Company, Inc. stores throughout their Southern division allowing barbecue lovers to enjoy some Legit. Texas. Barbecue. from the comfort of their own home.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Albertsons to bring our handcrafted Kielbasa-style pit smoked sausages and hot links to the great folks of Arkansas, Louisiana and North Texas,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc. “We look forward to offering Original and Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Links as well as spicy Hot Links to backyard Pit Masters for many years to come.”

Hurry to a participating Albertson’s store to purchase The Official Sausage of the Dallas Cowboys.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue. ™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickeys proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickeys was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

