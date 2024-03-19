Global Thermoset Molding Compound Market Trends 2018-2023 and Forecast 2024-2030: Unveils Regional Growth Opportunities by Type and End-use

Dublin, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermoset Molding Compound Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global thermoset molding compound market is expected to reach an estimated $14 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing need for heavy metals, rising safety in aircraft and transportation, as well as increasing necessity for thermal stability and corrosive composites. The future of the market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, aerospace, and electrical and electronics markets.

Market Insights

Phenolic resin is projected to remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to their increased qualities, such as strong heat resistance, high moldability, mechanical strength, low smoke toxicity, and ability to mix with polymers, are increasingly being employed in a variety of sectors.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to government efforts in India and China to construct smart cities and contemporary infrastructure.

The study includes a forecast for the global thermoset molding compound by type, end-use, and region:



Thermoset Molding Compound Market by Type [Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]

Phenolic Resin

Epoxy Resin

Polyester Resin

Urea Formaldehyde

Melamine Formaldehyde

Others

Thermoset Molding Compound Market by End Use [Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]

Automotive

Aerospace

Electrical and Electronics

Others

Thermoset Molding Compound Market by Region [Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Thermoset Molding Compound Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies thermoset molding compound companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the thermoset molding compound companies profiled in this report include:

Ashland Holding

BASF

Eastman chemical company

Evonik

Hexion

Huntsman

Kolon Industries

Kyocera Chemical

Plastics Engineering Company

Rogers

Features of the Global Thermoset Molding Compound Market

Market Size Estimates: Thermoset molding compound market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Thermoset molding compound market size by type, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Thermoset molding compound market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different type, end use, and regions for the thermoset molding compound market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the thermoset molding compound market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vsvoza

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.