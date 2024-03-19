Global Electric Scooters Market Forecast to See Significant Growth by 2031, Driven by Technological Advances and Environmental Concerns

Dublin, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Scooter Market by Vehicle Type (Electric Motorcycles, E-Kick scooters & Bikes, Electric Mopeds), Power Output (Less Than 3.6kW, 3.6kW to 7.2kW), Battery Technology, Motor Type, Charging Type, End-user, and Geography - Forecast to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The comprehensive study on the global electric scooters market has been added to our industry research collection, providing an extensive analysis projected through to 2031. The report encapsulates a deep dive into the market dynamics, covering segments such as vehicle type, power output, battery technology, motor type, charging type, end users, and geographic breakdown.

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors The electric scooters market is witnessing a substantial upswing due to numerous contributing factors. A decisive push from government initiatives seeking to alleviate traffic congestion and pollution, coupled with growing consumer acceptance of electric alternatives to ICE two-wheelers, are propelling this industry forward. Technological advancements, specifically in the battery and motor segments, are fostering market opportunities. However, challenges such as the need for expansive charging infrastructure continue to pose significant questions to market participants.

Key Insights and Segment Analysis

The electric motorcycles segment, as per vehicle type, is expected to experience the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to favorable government policies and growing consumer demand.

In terms of power output, the 3.6kW to 7.2kW segment is projected to register robust expansion, driven by enhanced adoption in emerging economies and supportive tax incentives.

Lithium-ion polymer batteries are gaining traction in the battery technology segment, offering improved performance metrics over traditional lithium-ion batteries.

Hub motors are the front runner in the motor type segment, anticipated to see the highest CAGR due to various incentives promoting the uptake of electric vehicles.

Business organizations are one of the key end-user segments, forecasted to grow swiftly as corporate initiatives lean towards adopting sustainable transportation solutions.

Among the geographical regions explored in the report, North America is poised to exhibit the highest growth rate. The integration of electric scooters as part of the solution for reducing traffic congestion and addressing last-mile connectivity is a significant trend in cities across the United States and Canada.

A vital part of the report focuses on key market players. Without naming individual companies, it analyzes market shares and provides a landscape of competition. Furthermore, the report discusses recent developments and strategies adopted by these key players.

The analysis within this report answers essential questions about high-growth market segments, historical market sizes, driving factors, and major challenges. It also explores various industry trends and identifies high-growth countries contributing to market advancements.

The addition of this report to our selection underlines our commitment to delivering insightful and actionable market intelligence that can inform strategic decision-making. Business leaders, policymakers, and industry stakeholders can garner invaluable information about the intricate ecosystem of the electric scooters market and identify new opportunities for innovation and growth.



Companies Mentioned

Fuji-Ta Bicycle Co. Ltd. (China)

Trek Bicycle Corporation (U.S.)

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Yadea Group Holdings Ltd. (China)

Riese & Müller GmbH (Germany)

Leon Cycles (Germany)

Niu Technologies (China)

Walberg Urban Electrics GmbH (Germany)

myStromer AG (Switzerland)

Magnum Bikes (U.S.)

Pedego Electric Bikes (U.S.)

Aventon Bikes (U.S.)

Govecs AG (Germany)

Zhejiang Minimotors Bike Co Ltd (China)

Zero Motorcycle Inc. (U.S.)

Gogoro Inc. (Taiwan)

Ather Energy Pvt. Ltd (India)

Energica Motor Company (Italy)

Revolt Motors (India)

Hero MotoCorp Ltd. (India)

Rad Power Bikes Inc. (U.S.)

