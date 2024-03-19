Global Chromatography Resin Market Trends 2018-2023 and Forecast to 2030 - Asia-Pacific Leads Growth at 7.5% CAGR; Ion Exchange Technique Surges at 7.7%

Dublin, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Chromatography Resin Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Natural, Synthetic), Technique (Ion Exchange, Affinity), End-use (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food & Beverage), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global chromatography resin market size is expected to reach USD 3.94 billion by 2030 and expand at a CAGR of 6.8% according to the report. The growth is majorly driven by constantly increasing need for drug development activities for the production of biopharma and biological products for diagnostics.







In North America, the pharmaceutical industry has been advancing for years and has grown at a faster rate, resulting in booming demand for ion exchange chromatography resin. Additionally, high healthcare spending and the presence of major pharmaceutical market leaders in the U.S. is the main driver of the chromatography resin market in the North America region.



Some of the key players operating in the industry are constantly undertaking initiatives to develop more effective and innovative products in an attempt to strengthen their position in the global market. During the COVID-19 pandemic the chromatography resin manufacturers including Purolite, TriAltus Biosciences, and Avantor were majorly engaged in R&D activities for new product development. For instance, TriAltus Biosciences, a developer of innovative tools for protein purification developed novel CL7/Im7 system a protein purification technology. This technology was developed to aid the cancer institute for COVID-19 vaccine development.



Chromatography Resin Market Report Highlights

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth rate globally with a CAGR of 7.5% in terms of revenue for the forecast period. This is attributable to government initiatives in Asian countries, especially in China and India, to give a boost to the pharmaceutical industry

Ion exchange technique is anticipated to exhibit rapid growth rate with a CAGR of 7.7% in terms of revenue from 2023 to 2030. This is owed to rapid growth in drug discovery activities in developed as well as developing economies worldwide

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology end-use segment contributed to the highest share accounting to more than 83% from 2023 to 2030, owing to constant demand from pharmaceutical companies and CROs for drug discovery processes

Furthermore, the food & beverages segment is witnessed a growth rate 7.5% in terms of revenue. This high growth rate is attributable to growing application in F&B processes such as detection of aflatoxins in foods, vitamin separation, amino acid analysis, profiling food components, analysis of colorants and residues, sugar content analysis, and others

Natural segment appeared to have largest contribution to the global revenue share with more than 51%. This high share is attributable to the growing demand for natural resin obtained from natural sources which comply the regulatory support for use in various applications, which further complements the segment growth

