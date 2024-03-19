Automotive Battery Management Systems Market Report 2024: Global and Regional Growth Dynamics to 2030 Featuring Eberspacher, Sensata Technologies, AVL, LG Energy Solution, and Ficosa Internacional

Dublin, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Battery Management System Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive battery management system market is expected to reach an estimated $14.85 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 18.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing penetration of electric vehicles, rising electrification of public transportation, and government-sponsored programs to increase the use of EVs. The future of the market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle markets.

Automotive Battery Management System Market Insights

Lithium-ion batteries expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period due to its superior energy density, low self-discharge, and power-to-weight ratio.

Within this market, passenger vehicles will remain the larger segment due to rising popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) in the passenger vehicle segment.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to raw materials' ready availability and increasing adoption of electric vehicles in the region.

Global Automotive Battery Management System Market Analysis (2018-2030)

Battery Types:

Lithium-Ion

Lead-Acid

Other Batteries

Components:

Hardware

Software

Topologies:

Modular

Centralized

Distributed

Applications:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Other Vehicles

Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

List of Automotive Battery Management System Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies automotive battery management system companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the automotive battery management system companies profiled in this report include:

Eberspacher

Sensata Technologies

AVL

LG Energy Solution

Ficosa Internacional

Features of the Global Automotive Battery Management System Market

Market Size Estimates: Automotive battery management system market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Automotive battery management system market size by various segments, such as by battery type, component, topology, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Automotive battery management system market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different battery types, components, topology, applications, and regions for the automotive battery management system market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the automotive battery management system market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

