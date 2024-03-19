Global Green Cell Foam Market to Reach a Valuation of US$ 1,598.1 Million by 2034 | Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global green cell foam market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 492.1 million in 2024, driven by increasing demand from e-commerce. The trend is expected to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 12.5% between 2024 and 2034, and reaching a total valuation of approximately US$ 1,598.1 million by 2034.



There is a growing emphasis on developing bio based feedstocks for producing green cell foam, with advancements in biotechnology. Utilizing renewable resources such as agricultural residues, algae, or bio based polymers can enhance the sustainability profile of green cell foam and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

Integration of smart packaging technologies such as RFID tags, QR codes, and sensors with green cell foam packaging solutions can enable real time tracking, authentication, and quality monitoring of packaged products.

Smart packaging functionalities enhance supply chain visibility, improve product traceability, and enhance consumer experiences. The trend towards customization and personalization in packaging solutions presents an opportunity for green cell foam manufacturers to offer tailored solutions to meet the unique requirements of different industries and applications.

Customized packaging designs can enhance branding, product differentiation, and consumer engagement. The concept of carbon neutrality and offset programs is gaining momentum across industries.

Green cell foam manufacturers can explore opportunities to reduce carbon emissions throughout the product lifecycle and invest in carbon offset projects to mitigate environmental impact. Carbon neutral packaging solutions can appeal to environmentally conscious consumers and businesses.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global green cell foam market was valued at US$ 441.2 million in 2023.

From 2019 to 2023, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 11.5%.

The market in Japan is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% through 2034.

By material, the PLA segment to account for a share of 35.0% in 2024.

The market in India is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.5% through 2034.

In terms of application, the packaging segment to account for a share of 35.0% in 2024.

“Companies are increasingly integrating environmental sustainability into their corporate strategies as part of their CSR initiatives. Adopting eco-friendly packaging materials like green cell foam can enhance brand reputation,” says a Senior Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the green cell foam market are:

BASF SE

Huntsman Corporation

Cargill Incorporated

Stora Enso

Braksem

Sealed Air

Evonik Industries

The Dow Chemical Company

Toray Industries LLC

Kaneka Americas Holding

Pregis LLC



They offer a range of packaging solutions made from Green Cell Foam, catering to businesses and industries looking for sustainable and biodegradable packaging options.

Key Development

In 2022, BASF SE completed the acquisition of Foamix, a prominent provider of biodegradable foams used in food packaging.

The strategic acquisition bolstered the presence of BASF SE, in the rapidly expanding market for sustainable food packaging solutions.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global green cell foam market, providing historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand opportunities in the green cell foam market, the market is segmented on the basis of material (starch based, PLA based, PHA based, and cellulose based), end use (automotive, building and construction, household, and sports), foam type (flexible, rigid, molded, extruded and spray) and application (furniture, footwear and recreational, seats, shipping and packaging) across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation Analysis of the Green Cell Foam Market

By Material:

Starch Based

PLA Based

PHA Based

Cellulose based

By End Use:

Automotive

Building and Construction

Household

Sports

By Foam Type:

Flexible

Rigid

Molded

Extruded

Spray



By Application:

Furniture

Footwear and Recreational

Seats

Shipping

Packaging



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa



