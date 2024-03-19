U.S. Manufacturing Robotics Integration Market: Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast 2024-2029 Highlighting Industry Growth and Technological Advancements

Dublin, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Robotics Integration for the Manufacturing Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2029: Focus on Market, Applications and Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest analytical research report on the integration of robotics in the U.S. manufacturing market has been made available, offering businesses and stakeholders detailed insights from 2024 through 2029. The report delves into the market dynamics, application sectors, and innovative technologies steering the transformative phase in U.S. industrial and technological landscapes.

Growth of Collaborative Robots and AI Drives U.S. Manufacturing Robotics Sector

The report emphasizes the significant leap towards Industry 5.0, spotlighting a human-centric approach in robotics that enhances not only efficiency and productivity but also societal well-being. Key applications seeing substantial benefits from robotics include the automotive industry, where precision and high-volume manufacturing demand meet the advanced capabilities of robotics—fueling a push towards autonomous mobility innovations.

Market Segmentation and Impact

By Application: The study details how robotics integration is revolutionizing sectors from Aviation to HealthTech, with a special focus on the automotive segment that is expected to hold a commanding market share.

The study details how robotics integration is revolutionizing sectors from Aviation to HealthTech, with a special focus on the automotive segment that is expected to hold a commanding market share. By Type: Insight into various robotic forms such as Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), and Collaborative Robots (Cobots) reflects their respective roles in enhancing manufacturing processes.

Recent Developments and Technological Innovations

Groundbreaking advancements from industry players, such as Teledyne FLIR IIS’s Spinnaker 4 release and ABB’s SWIFTI CRB 1300, signify the dedication to optimized performance and reliability, extending the frontiers of machine vision and collaborative robotics.

Strategic Collaborations - Strategic partnerships, as seen with Kivnon's alliance with TAP, showcase how collaboration is set to distribute cutting-edge AGVs and AMRs to broader markets, pointing towards a fruitful future for robotics integration.

Market Drivers and Opportunities

The proliferation of AI and ML in robotics is a major driving force, ensuring robots can perform more complex tasks and adapt to changing environmental conditions. Despite the hurdles, such as the scarcity of skilled robotics experts, opportunities like robots-as-a-service (RaaS) indicate a market ripe for growth. Companies like Rapid Robotics offer compelling examples of the efficiency gains and cost reductions made possible through this service model.

Primary Research: Insights garnered from industry experts via interviews contribute to the factual foundation of this report.

Secondary Research: Extensive secondary research, utilizing diverse reliable sources, informs the market overview and competitive analysis presented.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 97 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $7.48 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.6% Regions Covered United States

