U.S. Manufacturing Robotics Integration Market: Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast 2024-2029 Highlighting Industry Growth and Technological Advancements

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Robotics Integration for the Manufacturing Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2029: Focus on Market, Applications and Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest analytical research report on the integration of robotics in the U.S. manufacturing market has been made available, offering businesses and stakeholders detailed insights from 2024 through 2029. The report delves into the market dynamics, application sectors, and innovative technologies steering the transformative phase in U.S. industrial and technological landscapes.

Growth of Collaborative Robots and AI Drives U.S. Manufacturing Robotics Sector

The report emphasizes the significant leap towards Industry 5.0, spotlighting a human-centric approach in robotics that enhances not only efficiency and productivity but also societal well-being. Key applications seeing substantial benefits from robotics include the automotive industry, where precision and high-volume manufacturing demand meet the advanced capabilities of robotics—fueling a push towards autonomous mobility innovations.

Market Segmentation and Impact

  • By Application: The study details how robotics integration is revolutionizing sectors from Aviation to HealthTech, with a special focus on the automotive segment that is expected to hold a commanding market share.
  • By Type: Insight into various robotic forms such as Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), and Collaborative Robots (Cobots) reflects their respective roles in enhancing manufacturing processes.

Recent Developments and Technological Innovations

Groundbreaking advancements from industry players, such as Teledyne FLIR IIS’s Spinnaker 4 release and ABB’s SWIFTI CRB 1300, signify the dedication to optimized performance and reliability, extending the frontiers of machine vision and collaborative robotics.

Strategic Collaborations - Strategic partnerships, as seen with Kivnon's alliance with TAP, showcase how collaboration is set to distribute cutting-edge AGVs and AMRs to broader markets, pointing towards a fruitful future for robotics integration.

Market Drivers and Opportunities

The proliferation of AI and ML in robotics is a major driving force, ensuring robots can perform more complex tasks and adapt to changing environmental conditions. Despite the hurdles, such as the scarcity of skilled robotics experts, opportunities like robots-as-a-service (RaaS) indicate a market ripe for growth. Companies like Rapid Robotics offer compelling examples of the efficiency gains and cost reductions made possible through this service model.

  • Primary Research: Insights garnered from industry experts via interviews contribute to the factual foundation of this report.
  • Secondary Research: Extensive secondary research, utilizing diverse reliable sources, informs the market overview and competitive analysis presented.

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages97
Forecast Period2024 - 2029
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$4.3 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029$7.48 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate11.6%
Regions CoveredUnited States

Companies Mentioned

  • ACRO Automation Systems, Inc.
  • Andrews Cooper
  • Bastian Solutions, LLC
  • Cleveland Automation Systems
  • enVista, LLC.
  • KC Robotics
  • Productivity Inc.
  • Remtec Automation, LLC.
  • Steven Douglas Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jmb147

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                U.S. Robotics Integration for the Manufacturing Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Autonomous Driving
                            
                            
                                Collaborative Robot
                            
                            
                                Internet of Robotic Things
                            
                            
                                Machine Vision
                            
                            
                                Robot
                            
                            
                                Robot Manufacturer
                            
                            
                                Robotic Arm
                            
                            
                                Robotics
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data