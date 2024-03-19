Global Drug Eluting Stents Market to Reach $13.2 Billion by 2030, Driven by the Rise in Minimally Invasive Procedures

Dublin, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Drug Eluting Stent Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Application (Coronary Artery Disease, and Peripheral Artery Disease), By Coating Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive analysis on the Global Drug Eluting Stent Market forecasts remarkable growth, predicting its rise from $13.2 billion in 2030, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.4% over the period.

In 2022, the market demonstrated robust performance by attaining a volume growth of 7.8% from 2019. This impressive expansion is attributed to a range of factors, including innovations in stent technology, a growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries, and the persisting prevalence of coronary and peripheral artery disease.

The current landscape in non-biodegradable polymers has garnered significant attention, generating substantial revenue of $3,820.5 million in 2022. Preferred for their longevity and stability, these polymers play a pivotal role in ensuring consistency in drug release, contributing to their dominant position in the market. Meanwhile, developments within this sector have minimized the risk of inflammation and rejection due to enhanced biocompatibility in stent materials, propelling the industry forward.

Application Insights

The market is extensively analyzed based on applications in coronary artery disease and peripheral artery disease, with each segment undergoing detailed scrutiny. Differences in their growth trajectories bring valuable insights into the evolving landscape of cardiac care and the utilization of drug eluting stents.

Polymer-based Coatings



Within the realm of coatings, polymer-based options have seized a leading position. Segmented further into non-biodegradable and biodegradable polymers, the report delves into the specifics of each subcategory, quantifying their impacts and growth potentials. Notably, biodegradable polymers have captured significant market share thanks to their ability to perform efficiently while being absorbed into the body over time, thereby reducing long-term complications.

Polymer-free Coatings



Polymer-free coatings are also dissected into subsets including micro porous surfaces, micro structured surfaces, slotted tubular surfaces, and nanoporous surfaces. Micro porous surface technology reigns within this domain, driving innovations and bringing forth positive clinical outcomes.

Regional Projections

An in-depth regional analysis places North America at the forefront in revenue share for 2022. This is credited to a combination of lifestyle-related risk factors, comprehensive health coverage, and a substantial patient population requiring cardiovascular interventions. A detailed lens is applied to other pivotal regions, such as Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA, mapping out their growth patterns and market influences.

Coronary Artery Disease

Peripheral Artery Disease

Polymer-based and Polymer-free Coatings

In-depth Regional Analysis

The report portrays the competitive landscape with an array of key players including prominent medical device corporations that have consistently pioneered the advancement of cardiovascular interventions through research and innovation.



Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Terumo Corporation

Medtronic PLC

Biosensors International Group, Ltd. (Blue Sail Medical Co. Ltd.)

Cook Medical, Inc. (Cook Group)

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Lepu Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

Alvimedica

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/491lgq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.