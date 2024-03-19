Ello Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ello, developer of the world’s most advanced AI reading app, announced that it has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2024. Ello ranked No. 6 most innovative company in the Education category.



This year’s list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations. These organizations are setting new standards and achieving remarkable milestones in all sectors of the economy. Alongside the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 606 organizations across 58 sectors and regions.

“We are honored by this recognition and want to thank the editorial staff at Fast Company for acknowledging the impact of innovations in edtech,” said Tom Sayer, co-founder and CEO of Ello. “Childhood literacy is a serious problem in the U.S., and Ello is making learning how to read much more accessible to children everywhere. Our speech technology and GenAI capabilities make it possible to tailor 1:1 reading instruction to each child so they can become confident, capable readers.”

Ello is a fully digital AI reading companion that teaches young children to read. Ello’s proprietary child speech recognition model is among the best in the world, outperforming OpenAI’s “Whisper” technology. It can listen to and understand children speaking and correct their reading in real time. Ello’s app includes the world’s largest library of decodable children’s books, which are the gold standard for teaching reading. With a mission to empower every child to embark on a reading journey, regardless of their resources or environment, Ello has provided young, struggling readers with access to personalized reading instruction for a fraction of the price of tutoring.

Leveraging the world’s largest child speech data set and the largest library of decodable children’s books, Ello is using advancements in artificial intelligence technology to support parents with struggling readers. With a library of more than 800 decodable books, Ello is helping to solve a critical shortage of decodable reading content that is most effective in helping children learn to read. Ello’s library was created by a team of educators and illustrators using new generative AI tools to expedite the creation process.

The World's Most Innovative Companies stands as Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. Fast Company's editors and writers identified the companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

“Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is both a comprehensive look at the innovation economy and a snapshot of the business trends that defined the year,” said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. “We saw extraordinary innovation across the board in 2023, but we also saw a handful of clear patterns: the growing footprint and impact of AI, the triumphant return of live events, and great leaps forward in climate tech. We face daunting challenges on many fronts, but the solutions we celebrate in MIC give me plenty of hope about the future.”

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

Ello is helping to solve childhood illiteracy by scaling 1:1 instruction to maximize the learning potential of all children, regardless of resources. Its first product is the world’s most advanced reading companion, powered by proprietary speech recognition and generative AI. It listens, understands, and engages with children to teach them critical reading skills. Ello is founded by a team of experts in education, childhood development and artificial intelligence, and backed by investors including Y Combinator, Goodwater, Project A and Homebrew. Learn more at https://ello.com.

