Top 5 Emerging Jewelry and Watch Retail Markets (Brazil, China, India, Mexico South Africa): Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2018-2027 Featuring Foschini Group, Luxe Holdings, Vivara Participacoes, and More

This profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value , and forecast to 2027). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Highlights

In 2022, these countries contributed $242.48 billion to the global jewelry and watch retail industry, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% from 2007 to 2011. By 2027, the top 5 emerging countries are anticipated to achieve a value of $380.73 billion, with a CAGR of 9.4% during the 2022-2027 period.

Within the jewelry and watch retail sector, China leads among the top 5 emerging nations, generating market revenues of $160.29 billion in 2022, followed by India and Brazil with $72.07 billion and $5.22 billion, respectively.

By 2027, China is projected to maintain its lead in the jewelry and watch retail industry among the top five emerging nations, with a value of $229.90 billion, followed by India and Brazil with projected values of $137.66 billion and $6.72 billion, respectively.

Companies Profiled

Foschini Group Ltd

Luxe Holdings Limited

Vivara Participacoes SA

Pandora AS

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd.

Lao Feng Xiang Co. Ltd.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Malabar Gold Pvt. Ltd.

Titan Company Limited

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd.

TOUS Jewelry

El Puerto de Liverpool SAB de CV

Grupo Palacio de Hierro SAB de CV

