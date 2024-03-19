Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday 23 April 2024 and 2023 Universal Registration Document

L’Oréal, the world’s leading beauty company, announced terms of information availability regarding the Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday 23 April 2024 and the 2023 Universal Registration Document.

TERMS OF INFORMATION AVAILABILITY REGARDING THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF TUESDAY 23 APRIL 2024

The Annual General Meeting of L’Oréal (hereafter the “Company”) will be held on Tuesday 23 April 2024 at 10 a.m. (Paris time) at Le Palais des Congrès de Paris (2, place de la Porte Maillot, 75017 Paris).

The meeting notice was published in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) on Monday 18 March 2024 and includes the agenda, the draft resolutions and the main terms of participation and voting at this General Meeting.

The meeting notice, the Board of Directors' Report on the draft resolutions and legal information regarding this General Meeting are available on the loreal-finance.com website (under Regulated Information / Annual General Meeting Documents). The other documents and information relating to the General Meeting will be consultable on the aforementioned website or will be made available to shareholders at the Company's headquarters, in accordance with legal and regulatory requirements, as from Tuesday 2 April 2024.

The General Meeting will be broadcast live and available in replay in video format on the loreal-finance.com website1.

In order to encourage shareholder dialogue, shareholders have the opportunity to submit questions on the broadcasting platform of the General Meeting. These questions can be submitted from Thursday 18 April 20242. These questions will be answered during the General Meeting, on the basis of a representative selection of the topics which have drawn the shareholders’ attention.

It is reminded that the dividend submitted for approval to the General Meeting (6.60 euros, an increase of 10% over the dividend distributed in 2022), will be paid on Tuesday 30 April 2024 (ex-dividend date: Friday 26 April at 00:00 Paris time).

2023 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

The 2023 Universal Registration Document has been filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers – AMF), in ESEF format, on Tuesday 19 March 2024. It is available to the public under current regulatory conditions and may be found, in French and English, on the loreal-finance.com website (under Regulated Information / Universal Registration Document).

The Universal Registration Document includes in particular:

the Annual Financial Report, including the 2023 Management Report as well as the parent company and consolidated financial statements,

the Integrated Report,

information regarding L’Oréal’s social, environmental, and societal responsibility,

information required for the share buy-back programme,

as well as the Reports from the Statutory Auditors and their fees.





