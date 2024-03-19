Global Meat Snacks Market to Hit $13.87 Billion by 2030 - Rising Demand for Sustainable Meat Snacks Sparks Surge in Eco-Friendly Brands and Plant-based Alternatives

Dublin, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Meat Snacks Market, Size, Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Meat Snacks Market has marked a significant surge, with projections highlighting a value of approximately US$ 13.87 billion by the year 2030. This comprehensive report delves into the market dynamics, revealing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.31% during the period from 2024 to 2030. Meat snacks, celebrated for their prolonged shelf life and alignment with high-protein, low-carb diets, continue to cater to the burgeoning needs of health-conscious consumers globally.

The acceleration of this market is further fueled by an escalating demand for sustainable practices within the sector. Consumers are magnetically drawn toward meat snack brands that champion zero-waste initiatives and eco-friendly packaging, resonating with the public's amplified environmental conscience and the quest to support ethical consumption. Furthermore, the inclination towards natural and plant-based alternatives is carving new avenues in the meat snacks market, pointing towards an imminent proliferation of organic and clean-label offerings.

Market Growth Stimulated by Variety and Convenience

The report's extensive analysis reveals that North America is at the forefront of the global Meat Snacks Market. This region's market dominance is attributed to heightened snack food consumption rates, the quest for convenience, and a burgeoning number of both domestic and international manufacturers. Product innovation continues to thrive, particularly with meat snacks infused with slow-roasted meats and exotic spices, capturing the palates of the younger demographic.

Product Insights and Trends:

Jerky products are identified as the leading segment within the meat snacks category, favored for their convenience and array of flavors.

Conventional meat snacks hold a substantial market share due to their longstanding consumer base and widespread availability, despite the rising popularity of organic variants.

Retail Distribution Channels Prime for Sales Opportunities

When dissecting the retail aspect, supermarkets and hypermarkets emerge as critical distribution channels, leveraging their vast assortments and strategic locations to cater to customer demand. Their pivotal role is expected to sustain, reinforcing their presence in the meat snacks market.

United States Spearheading the Global Demand

Within the regional market analysis, the United States is positioned as a key player, spurred by a cultural penchant for protein-rich snacks and an ever-present segment of consumers seeking quick nutritional gratification. This, combined with a sturdy infrastructure for meat production and distribution, cements the country's status as a leader in the industry.

The report illuminates the competitive landscape, highlighting the role of established and emerging players. Recent developments disclose innovative product launches, such as Doki Foods' introduction of flavorful chicken chips and buffalo jerky in the Indian market and Chomps Company's unveiling of novel beef snack flavors in the United States.

Market Segmentation:

Jerky

Sticks

Sausages

Others

Key Industry Participants Include:

Nestlé SA

Hormel Foods

Conagra Brands

Bridgford Foods

Hershey

Associated British Foods plc

Tyson Foods, Inc.

Danish Crown

Kerry Group plc

This report serves as an invaluable resource, shedding light on revenue analysis, market dynamics, and the latest industry trends, which stakeholders across the meat snacks value chain can leverage to make informed strategic decisions.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $9.04 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.87 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

