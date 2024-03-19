Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Markets See Rapid Growth with Focus on Newborn Screening, Direct to Consumer Testing, and Advanced Technologies from 2023 to 2027

Dublin, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Markets by Application, Organism and Product with Executive and Consultant Guides. Includes Direct to Consumer Analysis. 2023 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing is witnessing a substantial surge, sparked by advances in genetic testing technologies and a significant reduction in sequencing costs. This growth is paralleled by an increase in applications ranging from newborn screening to direct-to-consumer tests, highlighting a transformative phase akin to the early days of the internet.
As the industry evolves, a recently published research publication provides comprehensive insights into the market trends, including an assessment of applications by organism and product type. The shifts in the market are examined, with a spotlight on high-growth sectors and the emergence of direct-to-consumer genetic testing as a potent market force.
The research navigates the intricate landscape of Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing, offering a clear and concise understanding of the technologies and terminologies. The analysis also dives into the dynamics of the industry, pinpointing opportunities along with potential challenges that may affect sector growth.
The study sheds light on critical areas:
- The potential integration of Whole Genome Sequencing into newborn screening protocols
- The trajectory of Direct to Consumer Testing's expansion
- An overview of leading sequencing technologies and their market influence
- A comprehensive evaluation of market impediments and accelerators
The publication comprises a well-researched breakdown for 14 countries and 5 regions, offering a global perspective on the current and projected market size up to 2027. It also references the location of over 800 high-throughput sequencing facilities worldwide, underlying the geographical dispersion and accessibility of such advanced technologies.
The report anticipates market segments, including tumor cell sequencing, gene expression profiling, and the increasing utility of these technologies across various health sectors. Considering these factors, stakeholders and investors can base their strategic decisions and valuation with a higher degree of confidence, drawing from the up-to-date data and forecasts provided.
With a focus on aiding your decision-making process,this research affords a detailed understanding of the industry’s trajectory and provides insight into the expected growth patterns over the coming years. It is an invaluable resource for anyone looking to grasp the nuances and directions of the Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing markets as they expand and diversify globally.
Companies Mentioned
- 10x Genomics, Inc
- 1928 Diagnostics
- 23andME Inc
- Abbott Laboratories
- AccuraGen Inc
- Adaptive Biotechnologies
- Admera Health, LLC
- Agilent/Dako
- Akonni Biosystems
- Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd
- Ancestry.com LLC
- Anchor Dx
- ARUP Laboratories
- BaseClear
- Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories
- Beckman Coulter Diagnostics
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- BGI Genomics Co. Ltd
- Bioarray Genetics
- Biocept, Inc.
- Biodesix Inc.
- BioFluidica
- BioGenex
- Biolidics Ltd
- bioMérieux Diagnostics
- Bioneer Corporation
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
- Bio-Techne
- C2i Genomics
- Caris Molecular Diagnostics
- CellMax Life
- Centogene
- Circulogene
- Clear Labs
- Clinical Genomics
- Complete Genomics, Inc. – A BGI Company
- CosmosID
- Dante Labs
- Datar Cancer Genetics Limited
- Day Zero Diagnostics.
- Diasorin S.p.A.
- Element Biosciences
- Element Biosciences
- Epic Sciences
- Epigenomics AG.
- Eurofins Scientific
- Excellerate Bioscience
- Fabric Genomics
- Freenome
- FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics
- Fulgent Genetics
- GE Global Research
- Gencove
- Genedrive
- GeneFirst Ltd.
- Genetron Holdings
- Genewiz
- Genomics England
- Genomics Personalized Health (GPH)
- GenomOncology
- Genzyme Corporation
- Grifols
- Guardant Health
- Guardiome
- HeiScreen
- Helix
- Helix OpCo
- Helomics
- Hologic
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics
- Human Longevity, Inc.
- iCellate
- Illumina
- Incell Dx
- Inivata
- Invitae Corporation
- Invivoscribe
- Karius
- Lunglife AI Inc
- Macrogen
- MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc.
- MDx Health
- Medgenome
- Meridian Bioscience
- Mesa Biotech (Thermo Fisher)
- Mesa Laboratories, Inc.
- miR Scientific
- MNG Labs
- NantHealth, Inc.
- Natera
- Nebula Genomics
- NeoGenomics
- New England Biolabs, Inc.
- Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd.
- Omega Bioservices
- Oncocyte
- OncoDNA
- OpGen
- ORIG3N, Inc.
- Origene Technologies
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- Pacific Biosciences
- Panagene
- Pathogenomix
- PathoQuest S.A.
- Personal Genome Diagnostics
- Personalis.
- Precipio
- PrecisionMed
- Promega
- Protagen Diagnostics
- Qiagen
- QuantuMDx
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- Revvity
- Roche Molecular Diagnostics
- Roswell Biotechnologies
- Seegene
- Sequencing.com
- Siemens Healthineers
- simfo GmbH
- Singlera Genomics Inc.
- Singular Genomics
- SkylineDx
- Standard BioTools
- Sure Genomics, Inc.
- Sysmex
- Sysmex Inostics
- Tempus Labs, Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Ultima Genomics
- Ultima Genomics
- Variantyx
- Volition
- Vyant Bio
- Zymo Research Corp
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rl0yl6
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.