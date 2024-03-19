[Latest] Global Calcium Formate Market Size/Share Worth USD 1270.5 Million by 2032 at a 5.6% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Calcium Formate Market Size, Trends and Insights By Grade (Feed Grade, Industrial Grade), By Application (Feed Additive, Concrete Additive, Textile Dyeing & Finishing, Other), By End Use (Construction, Leather & Textile, Animal Husbandry, Power Generation, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Calcium Formate Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 687.5 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 698.9 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 1270.5 Million by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.6% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Calcium Formate Market: Overview

It refers to the calcium salt of formic acid. Calcium formate is a white, crystalline powder when solid. It dissolves in water and has a somewhat acidic flavor.

Calcium formate has several industrial uses. It functions as an accelerator, shortening the setting time and increasing the initial durability of concrete. Additionally, it can help reduce shrinkage and improve workability.

Growing demand from the construction sector, owing to the increased usage of calcium formate as an ingredient in concrete and cement-based formulations to improve qualities such as drying time and strength.

Another trend is the increasing use of calcium formate in animal feed applications, owing to its capacity to improve growth performance and avoid livestock illnesses.

Furthermore, there is a trend toward more sustainable and environmentally friendly construction techniques, pushing the usage of calcium formate as an environmentally friendly addition.

Furthermore, technical developments and innovations in manufacturing processes are improving the quality and purity of calcium formate products, which is boosting market expansion. Overall, these trends point to a positive future for the worldwide calcium formate market, with sustained growth expected across a variety of industries.

By grade, the industrial grade segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2032. Key trends in the industrial grade calcium formate market comprise increasing interest from the construction industry for concrete additives, as well as developing usage in leather tanning and oil drilling activities.

By application, the concrete additive segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2032. Concrete additive trends encompass a shift toward sustainable solutions, higher demand for high-performance formulas, and the use of calcium formate for improved durability and environmentally friendly building techniques.

By end use, the construction segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2032. In the construction sector, there is a growing preference for eco-friendly materials, which is driving demand for calcium formate as an ingredient in concrete compositions for increased performance and sustainability.

Notable trends in the Asia-Pacific calcium formate market comprise rising demand from the construction and agricultural sectors, expanding usage of sustainable building materials, and a rising focus on animal health and nutrition.

Cerne Calcium Company manufactures superior calcium carbonate solutions. Cerne Calcium products are derived from naturally occurring beneath the ground high calcium limestone deposits. Calcite is frequently used interchangeably with natural calcium carbonate.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 698.9 Million Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 1270.5 Million Market Size in 2022 USD 687.5 Million CAGR Growth Rate 5.6% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Grade, Application, End Use and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Calcium Formate market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict in depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Calcium Formate industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Calcium Formate Market: Regional Analysis

By region, Calcium Formate market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific dominated the global Calcium Formate market in 2022 with a market share of 40% in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2032.

Several reasons contribute to the Asia-Pacific region’s dominance in the calcium formate industry. To begin, the region’s thriving construction sector requires calcium formate as an addition in cement and concrete compositions, which improves qualities such as setting time and strength.

Furthermore, the expanding livestock industry in nations such as China and India drives up the need for calcium formate as a feed ingredient, increasing animal health and growth.

In addition, the region’s growing emphasis on green construction materials and ecologically sustainable practices encourages the use of calcium formate-based solutions due to their eco-friendliness compared to traditional options. With Asia-Pacific’s rapidly developing commercial and agricultural sectors, demand for calcium formate is likely to continue to rise, boosting regional market growth.

List of the prominent players in the Calcium Formate Market:





List of the prominent players in the Calcium Formate Market:

SIDLEY CHEMICAL CO. LTD.

Zouping Fenlian Biotech Co. Ltd.

American Elements

Wujiang Ying Chuang chemical co. ltd.

Minerals Technologies Inc.

Cerne Calcium Company

LANXESS

Perstorp Holding AB

Chongqing Chuandong Chemical Co. Ltd.

Zibo Ruibao Chemical Co. LTD.

Henan Botai Chemical Building Material Co. Ltd.

Shandong Baoyuan Chemical Co. Ltd

Jiangxi Kosin Frontier Technology Co. Ltd.

Hangzhou Focus Chemical Co. Ltd.

Jinan Xiangrui Chemical Co. Ltd.

Henan Botai Chemical Building Materials Co.Ltd.

Langfang Huinuo Fine Chemical Co. Ltd.

Zibo Xinglu Chemical Factory

Hubei Hengxin Chemical Co. Ltd.

Others

The Calcium Formate Market is segmented as follows:

By Grade

Feed Grade

Industrial Grade

By Application

Feed Additive

Concrete Additive

Textile Dyeing & Finishing

Other

By End Use

Construction

Leather & Textile

Animal Husbandry

Power Generation

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Calcium Formate market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Calcium Formate market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Calcium Formate market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Calcium Formate industry.

Managers in the Calcium Formate sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Calcium Formate market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Calcium Formate products' market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

