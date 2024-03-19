Global e-Commerce Packaging Market Report 2023-2030: Online Shopping Demand and Social Media Influence Driving the Market to $132.7 Billion by 2030

Dublin, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global e-Commerce Packaging Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global e-Commerce Packaging Market is experiencing a significant upward trajectory, with projections indicating a market size of $132.7 billion by 2030, registering an impressive CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. The continuous upsurge in online shopping, facilitated by the convenience and broader selection of products, underscores the market's dynamic growth in recent years. Coupled with the expansion of social media as a powerful e-commerce platform, businesses are now emphasizing the unboxing experience - a widely shared and influential aspect that enhances brand visibility and customer satisfaction.

Analyzing Market Growth Drivers

An upsurge in e-commerce, attributing to the desire for convenience and product diversity, acts as a primary catalyst for e-commerce packaging market growth.

The intersection of packaging and social media marketing, particularly the viral potential of unboxing experiences, serves as a significant promotional tool for brands while simultaneously driving market expansion.

Challenges to Market Proliferation

A notable impediment to market growth is the scarcity of adequate recycling facilities for the diverse range of packaging materials, particularly plastics. The environmental concerns associated with plastic waste necessitate a focus on sustainable packaging solutions to meet both consumer expectations and ecological standards.

Regional Market Overview

The Asia-Pacific region commands the market with the highest revenue share, driven by the widespread adoption of mobile internet and an increasingly urban lifestyle that favors e-commerce convenience. As consumers in Asia embrace digital shopping, the demand for e-commerce packaging materials has surged, cementing the region's dominance in the market landscape.

Competitive Landscape Analysis

To maintain a competitive edge in the global market, key players are engaging innovative offerings across diverse product types such as boxes, mailers, and protective packaging. The introduction of environmentally conscious and performance-optimized products like performance paper packaging is indicative of the market's response to the demand for sustainable and efficient packaging solutions.

Strategic Industry Collaborations

Strategic partnerships within the market remain the dominant developmental approach to address the evolving requirements of end-users. Demonstrative of this trend is the collaboration between industry players facilitating the introduction of sustainable and innovative packaging solutions, such as recycled body care bottles and octagonal cardboard containers for liquid products.

Dynamics within Material and Application Segments

The report offers an extensive examination of the material and application segments within the market. Notably, paper and paperboard materials are witnessing increased demand due to their sustainability credentials. The food & beverages application segment underscores the need for packaging that assures both product integrity and adherence to environment-friendly practices.

Product Insights

According to the market analysis, labels are expected to secure a substantial segment share by 2030, due to their integral role in product tracking, identification, and information transmission. Innovative technologies such as QR codes and RFID tags embedded in labels are proving vital for real-time inventory management and product authentication in the e-commerce ecosystem.

Companies Mentioned

Amcor PLC

Mondi PLC

The International Paper Company

DS Smith PLC

Rengo Co. Ltd.

Sealed Air Corporation

Berry Global Group, Inc.

CCL Industries Ltd.

Sonoco Products Company

Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

