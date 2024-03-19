Global Advanced Combat Helmet Market Size To Worth USD 5.1 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 2.99%

New York, United States , March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Advanced Combat Helmet Market Size to Grow from USD 3.8 Billion in 2023 to USD 5.1 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.99% during the forecast period.





Many countries throughout the world are investing in modernising their military forces, and part of that often involves upgrading the equipment that individual soldiers carry, including helmets. This trend is driving the demand for advanced combat helmets. Constant advancements in materials research, such the use of advanced composites and ballistic fibres, are enabling the production of helmets that offer more protection without compromising weight or comfort. More people are realising how important it is to protect soldiers from head traumas, including traumatic brain injuries (TBI), during war. The use of contemporary war helmets is crucial to lowering these risks.

Advanced Combat Helmet Market Value Chain Analysis

Through a number of channels, such as distributors, direct sales, and government procurement contracts, advanced combat helmets are manufactured, tested, and then supplied to governmental organisations, defence contractors, and military units. Logistics are crucial to ensuring that end consumers receive their products on time. The ultimate users of advanced combat helmets include law enforcement, security services, and military personnel.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Advanced Combat Helmet Market Size By Material (Ballistic, Thermoplastic, and Metal), By Application (Protection, Communication, and Visual Assistance), By End User (Law Enforcement and Military), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecast to 2033."

Insights by Material

The ballistic segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Growing military safety and survivability awareness, growing security concerns, and rising defence spending are driving the global need for advanced combat helmets. As a result, the ballistic segment of the market is anticipated to grow, and producers are focusing on developing state-of-the-art ballistic helmet solutions to meet the evolving needs of end users in the law enforcement and military. The ever-evolving terrain of modern warfare, typified by asymmetric threats, insurgencies, and terrorism, has led to a rise in demand for helmets providing reliable ballistic protection. Military and law enforcement personnel may come into contact with small arms fire, shrapnel, and other ballistic hazards during combat and tactical scenarios, hence helmets that can successfully limit these risks are required.

Insights by Application

The protection segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. The market for advanced combat helmets is expanding quickly on a global scale as a result of increased defence spending, modernization efforts, and technological developments. Due to manufacturers' R&D investments in developing new materials, designs, and technologies that enhance combat helmet wearers' protection, the protection market is growing. Since modern warfare is marked by asymmetric threats, insurgency, terrorism, and hybrid warfare, there is a greater demand than ever for protective headgear that can reduce the risks involved in combat and tactical operations. Military and law enforcement personnel have to deal with a range of risks when working in the field, including small arms fire, IEDs, and shrapnel. They need helmets that provide excellent protection because of this.

Insights by End User

The military segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Numerous countries are modernising their armed services aggressively in an effort to increase their capabilities and readiness. As part of these modernization measures, military troops are in great demand for advanced combat helmets that offer the best possible protection, comfort, and usability. Governments budget large amounts of money for the acquisition of modern equipment, such helmets, in order to preserve the effectiveness and security of their armed forces. Modern combat helmets are increasingly featuring advanced technology such as sensors, communication systems, night vision devices, and heads-up displays (HUDs). These integrated helmet systems enhance situational awareness, communication, and operational effectiveness for military personnel on the front lines.

Insights by Region

North America is anticipated to dominate the Advanced Combat Helmet Market from 2023 to 2033. The United States and Canada, as the two biggest countries in North America, maintain substantial armed forces and regularly update their arsenals through modernization programmes. These initiatives typically involve the acquisition of advanced combat helmets to guarantee the soldiers' efficiency and safety. North American countries are setting the standard for technological innovation, pushing the frontiers of materials science, integrated technologies, and helmet design. Significant R&D investments are made by local industries, particularly huge defence contractors, to enhance the functionality and performance of advanced combat helmets. North American manufacturers of advanced combat helmets may want to consider exporting to other regions and countries where military needs are growing.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2033. One method that countries are bolstering their defences against these threats and guaranteeing the soldiers' effectiveness and safety is by acquiring advanced combat helmets. Asia-Pacific region is home to many of the world's leading manufacturers of electronics, defence equipment, and advanced materials. Because of the efforts of local companies and research institutions leading the way in integrated technologies, materials science, and helmet design, the market for advanced combat helmets in the region is expanding. Asia-Pacific developing nations like Vietnam, Indonesia, and Malaysia are increasing defence spending and modernising their armed forces.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major key vendors in the Global Advanced Combat Helmet Market Size include GENTEX CORPORATION, Honeywell International Inc, MKU Limited, DuPont, Morgan Advanced Materials, Point Blank Enterprises Inc, BAE Systems, 3M, Revision Military, ArmorSource LLC, and other key vendors.

Recent Market Developments

In February 2023, the U.S. Defence Logistics Agency has awarded Avon Rubber p.l.c. a second contract (contract SPE1C1-22-D-1516) to supply second-generation Advanced Combat Helmets.

Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033.

Advanced Combat Helmet Market, Material Analysis

Ballistic

Thermoplastic

Metal

Advanced Combat Helmet Market, Application Analysis

Protection

Communication

Visual Assistance

Advanced Combat Helmet Market, End User Analysis

Law Enforcement

Military

Advanced Combat Helmet Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



