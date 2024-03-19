Maxim Group Hires Tom Forte as Managing Director and Senior Consumer Internet Analyst

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxim Group LLC, a leading full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm today announced that Tom Forte is re-joining the firm as Managing Director and Senior Consumer Internet Analyst in its Equity Research department.

Mr. Forte brings decades of consumer internet industry experience to Maxim Group. He has published 27 white papers on the convergence of the technology and retail sectors, including multiple ones on artificial intelligence (AI). He is also a frequent guest on both CNBC and Bloomberg.

In addition to his previous work at Maxim Group LLC, Mr. Forte has worked at D.A. Davidson, Telsey Advisory Group, and William Blair. He obtained his undergraduate degree in economics from the University of Illinois and a Master of Professional Writing from USC.

“As we evolve in our 21st year of existence, Maxim will continue to opportunistically add high-quality professionals to our full-service platform,” said Anthony Vendetti, Executive Managing Director, and Head of Research.

