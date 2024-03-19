Millionero wins Best Start Up Exchange Award at Crypto Expo Europe 2024, Romania

DUBAI, UAE, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Source| Millionero wins Best Start Up Exchange award at Crypto Expo Europe 2024

Another Crypto Expo awarding excellence in the digital assets sector, another feather added to several crypto platforms’ hats - Millionero among them. It’s a great way for founders and developers to get acknowledged for their contribution to the world of crypto and blockchain, and also to get seen by the regular user.



Crypto Expo Europe 2024

The Crypto Expo Europe hosted at Radisson Blu Hotel, Bucharest, Romania is the largest blockchain and crypto conference in the eastern side of Europe. Millionero, an exchange spanning parts of Asia and Europe, was in attendance in the 2024 edition that took place between March 3 and 4, and they have managed to secure the Best Start Up Exchange award!

The CEO at Millionero, Syed Suleman Kazim, was heard in conversation on ‘Integrating NFTs, Cryptocurrency, and Blockchain: Shaping the Future of Digital Economy’ in a panel moderated by Adrian Stratulat, Director Executive at Asociatia Blockchain Romania, on March 4, Monday. He spoke about the potential of real-world asset tokenization, his belief of NFTs driving web3 adoption in the coming days, and the importance of regulation for the digital economy to reach its full potential.

Speaking of web3, Suleman Kazim’s team at Millionero has brought over multiple features like a referral program sharing up to 55% of the fees the platform receives from those you refer, copy trading where you can follow a seasoned trader and simply copy their trades to earn, hedging for perpetual positions, and a lot more to make onboarding web3 easy for the everyday trader. Even if you don’t have any prior experience, Millionero has been built in a way to help you earn as you learn.

Overall, the Crypto Expo Europe 2024 was a resounding success, having connected industry proponents from all over the world and fueling engaging conversations that led to leaders sharing some interesting insights and opinions- such as Suleman Kazim’s take on NFTs spanning out to use cases beyond gaming and entertainment, and providing real-world benefits.



Millionero’s achievement in the Crypto Expo Europe

Millionero is super proud to have been crowned the Best Start Up Exchange at Crypto Expo Europe 2024. The exchange spans parts of Asia and Europe, claiming ‘simple crypto trading for all’. The declaration is, well, quite simple- but this is also the core component lending Millionero unprecedented success.

In crypto, blockchain, and web3 at large, the key issue most platforms face in onboarding users is UX. These areas are new for the everyday user, especially the older generations who have barely made sense of the smartphone so far. A 50 year old investor, for example, may go along with the simplified user interfaces current web2 apps have managed to build, but web3 does not have that luxury yet. The new technologies are still brainstorming ways to be as approachable to a new user as, say, Instagram. While the challenge is understandable, it’s still true that the lag in UX is making crypto lose users. Here’s where Millionero stepped in.

Alt: Millionero wins big at Crypto Expo Europe 2024

The team brings years of experience in finance and crypto - enough to know what the investors look for when they put their precious savings into an instrument. Users/traders want simplicity and convenience, they have neither the time nor the patience to learn the web3 to invest in crypto. Millionero packs this very simplicity and convenience for their users.

Appealing to everyone from the youngsters to the boomers, Millionero brings a simple UI that takes you only a couple of minutes to onboard, and then you find only the essentials you need listed on your screen. The interface makes the entire experience easy, and you can convert your fiat money easily into crypto through several partners for deposits and sell your crypto into fiat amounts for bank withdrawals.

Overall, Millionero serves as a good introduction to the world of crypto, especially for new users and beginners- which is the primary reason for it having won this award at the prestigious Crypto Expo Europe 2024. Further, Millionero has special support for new users or beginners with bigger amounts to invest or trade with, where they get a private banking treatment with a support person assigned to them.

Millionero airdrop: MIL tokens

The Millionero platform is reportedly launching its own MIL token soon. The timeline for this airdrop is to be announced, but all active Millionero users are expected to be rewarded with the event. By active users - the platform would most likely take note of trading activities of every user, along with their completion of the mandatory KYC and participation in the referral program. The campaign is expected to be pretty attractive for the Millionero community.

Millionero is super hyped for its upcoming plans and its users should be too. Millionero’s achievements so far show newer platforms in the industry a way to inspire their audience to join web3. With more and more platforms successfully executing a simple UX, the crypto space may just get its next billion users by the end of the year.

Visit the Millionero website to learn more, and follow them on socials: Instagram, X, Facebook, Discord, Telegram, and LinkedIn.

Contact person: Matthew Evans

Email: marketing@millionero.com

Location: Dubai, UAE

Disclaimer: There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. This is not investment advice. Please do your own research.

