Sportsman’s Warehouse Announces New Executive Leadership

Krischelle Tennessen appointed Chief Human Resources Officer

Michael Simpson joins the Company as the new Chief Information Officer

WEST JORDAN, Utah, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (“Sportsman’s Warehouse” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPWH) announced today that it has named Krischelle Tennessen as Chief Human Resources Officer and Michael Simpson as Chief Information Officer.

“These key strategic hires are significant additions to the organization as we continue to build out the team with exceptional talent,” states Paul Stone, Sportsman’s Warehouse President and Chief Executive Officer. “Both Krischelle and Mike complement the existing skills and experience of our leadership team and I look forward to working with them directly, as we pursue excellence throughout the organization. I am pleased to welcome them to Sportsman’s Warehouse.”

As the newly appointed Chief Human Resources Officer, Ms. Tennessen will oversee company culture, HR strategy and processes, and talent development. Ms. Tennessen brings nearly 30 years of human resources experience to Sportsman’s Warehouse. She is a proven leader and most recently served as Chief Human Resources Officer with The Joint Chiropractic (Nasdaq: JYNT), and from 2019 to 2022 was the Senior Vice President of Human Resources for Five Below where she helped design the HR strategy to support the corporate vision and led all functions of HR across the organization. She also previously served as the Chief Human Resources Officer at Marvin Windows and Doors from 2016 to 2019. Ms. Tennessen spent nearly 10 years in various leadership roles at Walmart, Inc and started her career at Target, where during her 12 year tenure she held positions in HR, Store Operations and Project Management. Ms. Tennessen received her BS in Human Resources Management from Winona State University and earned a master’s degree in Organizational Management from The University of Phoenix.

In his role as Chief Information Officer, Mr. Simpson will be responsible for all areas of technology for the organization. He brings over 20 years of leadership experience in tech and software development, including 15 years of experience in retail. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Simpson served in various technology leadership roles at Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT). During his tenure there he oversaw a broad rate of store technology across more than 1900 locations. From 2013 to 2016 he was the VP of Engineering at Backcountry.com where he led the product and engineering teams over order management, warehouse management, merchandising, marketing, call center, and data warehouse, among others. He also spent three years as a retail systems architect and manager at REI. As a seasoned technology executive, Simpson brings critical competency to the organization for rebuilding core platforms and operating foundational commerce systems that underlie modern retail at scale. Mr. Simpson has a BS degree in Computer Science and Electrical Engineering, with a minor in English Literature from Loyola Marymount University.

