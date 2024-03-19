Dublin, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Polished Concrete Market by Type (Conditioner, Densifier, Sealer & Crack Filler), Method (Dry, Wet), Construction Type, End-Use Sector - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Polished Concrete Market size was estimated at USD 2.79 billion in 2023, USD 3.02 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.74% to reach USD 5.02 billion by 2030.







Key Company Profiles



The report delves into recent significant developments in the Polished Concrete Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include 3M Company, American Decorative Coatings, LLC, Boral Limited, Danek Flooring, Inc., DMF Stone Restoration, Envision Concrete, Fairfax Concrete LLC, LA Concrete Works, Metric Concrete Construction & Design Inc., Sika AG, Solomon Colors Inc., The Euclid Chemical Company, The Sherwin Williams Company, TSIAC International, UltraTech Cement Limited, and Vexcon Chemicals Inc.



Market Segmentation & Coverage



This research report categorizes the Polished Concrete Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Type Conditioner Densifier Sealer & Crack Filler

Method Dry Wet

Construction Type New Construction Renovation

End-Use Sector Non-Residential Residential



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s57dvn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment