Age-related Macular Degeneration Market by Type (Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration), Treatment Type (Drugs, Laser Treatment), Distribution Channel - Forecast 2024-2030

The Age-related Macular Degeneration Market size was estimated at USD 11.17 billion in 2023, USD 11.92 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.18% to reach USD 18.16 billion by 2030.





Key Market Divisions:

Dry and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Treatment modalities including drugs and laser interventions

Varying distribution channels such as hospital, retail, and online pharmacies

Geographic Focus:

Comprehensive coverage of regions such as the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa

In-depth country-specific analysis, highlighting key growth markets

An intricate Market Share Analysis is provided, delivering a granular view of the competitive landscape, and an FPNV Positioning Matrix further evaluates market players, offering a quadrant-based representation of their strategic and product satisfaction positioning.



Vital Company Profiles of Leading Players



The research publication offers a spotlight on prominent vendors in the field, including giants and innovative players. The key company profiles provide an understanding of strategies, market foothold, product offerings, and recent advancements driving their position in the market.



Detailed Coverage Across Key Segments:

Extensive review of the types of Age-related Macular Degeneration

Examination of the treatment landscape and emerging therapeutic approaches

Evaluation of distribution channels that play a critical role in market accessibility

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 196 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $11.92 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $18.16 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global

