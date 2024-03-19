Telecom Order Management Market Set to Surge to $6.3 Billion by 2030, With Notable Growth in U.S. and China Markets

Dublin, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telecom Order Management - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Telecom Order Management Market to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2030



The global market for Telecom Order Management estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.9% CAGR and reach US$4.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 12.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $948.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR



The Telecom Order Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$948.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.3% and 7.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.6% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 229 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Global



