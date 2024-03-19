Dublin, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lentil Market Report by End Use (Home Use, Snack Food Industry, Flour Industry, and Others), and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global lentil market size reached 16.0 Million Tons in 2023. The market is projected to reach 40.6 Million Tons by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.89% during 2023-2032. The increasing focus on personal health and wellness, growing demand for plant-based diets, emerging culinary trends, implementation of supportive government policies, and rising production of lentils owing to their sustainability are some of the major factors propelling the market.







Lentil refers to a type of legume that grows in pods and is known for its lens-shaped seeds. It includes brown, green, red, and black lentils, each with a distinctive flavor and texture. They are rich in dietary fiber, iron, protein, and vitamin B, making them a valuable part of a nutritious diet. Lentils are widely used in soups, salads, stews, dips, casseroles, vegetarian dishes, baby food, flour, and animal feeds. They assist in digestion, promoting heart health, maintaining blood sugar levels, assisting in weight loss, supporting immunity, providing sustained energy, and enhancing skin health.



The rising production of lentils owing to their sustainability, low water consumption, and ability to enrich the soil with nitrogen is boosting the market growth. Furthermore, the widespread product consumption due to its cost-effectiveness and high nutritional values is positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, the expanding product application across various culinary traditions across the globe is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

The implementation of various government initiatives to support lentil cultivation through favorable policies, research initiatives, and financial subsidies is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the increasing investment in efficient supply chain mechanisms, including modern storage, transportation, and retail practices that are enhancing product availability in urban and remote areas, is strengthening the market growth. Besides this, the recent advancements in agricultural technology, such as improved seed varieties and farming techniques, which aids in optimizing lentil yields and quality, are supporting the market growth.



