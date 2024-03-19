Microvast Schedules Fourth Quarter Earnings Call

STAFFORD, Texas, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST), (“Microvast” or the “Company”), a technology innovator that designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions, will issue a press release reporting its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023 after market close on Monday, April 1st, 2024.



Following the earnings press release, Microvast management will host a webcast and earnings conference call at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the business results and outlook. The webcast will be accessible from the Events & Presentations tab of Microvast’s investor relations website at https://ir.microvast.com . A replay will be available following the conclusion of the live event.

About Microvast

Microvast is a global leader in providing battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. With a legacy of over 17 years, Microvast has consistently delivered cutting-edge battery systems that empower a cleaner and more sustainable future. The company's innovative approach and dedication to excellence have positioned it as a trusted partner for customers around the world. Microvast was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stafford, Texas.

For more information, please visit www.microvast.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter (@microvast).

Contact Investor Relations ir@microvast.com

Source: Microvast Holdings, Inc.









